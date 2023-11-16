FIRST LOOK: Las Vegas F1 track

Get a first look at the circuit and its surrounds as F1 touches down for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, starting tomorrow.

The inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix is one of the most anticipated events in the sport’s history, employing an all-new business model driving what F1 hopes will become one of its flagship events.

The 6.2km circuit winds its way around the streets of Vegas, including the world-famous Strip, with practice and racing set to take place under lights.

It also marks the first time F1 has raced in Las Vegas since 1982 when Michele Alboreto won the Ceasars Palace Grand Prix – a race held in the casino’s car park.

Run for just two years, the first event was claimed by Australian Alan Jones.

This weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix is a landmark in F1 history as the sport continues its efforts to break into the United States and sees a rare return to Saturday racing, bringing track action forward a day.

With the time difference between Australia and Las Vegas, fans can watch on television or online via streaming service Kayo from Friday evening.

Fox Sports and Kayo are the only places to watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix in Australia. There is no free-to-air coverage of the event.