Burgess linked to Team 18

Outgoing Supercars Head of Motorsport Adrian Burgess has been linked with a possible move to Team 18.

Supercars confirmed today that Burgess will leave the organisation in “early 2024,” after five seasons in the post.

While the Briton has recently visited Europe, Speedcafe sources suggest that, if he does indeed remain in Australia, then he will take up a role with Team 18.

The Charlie Schwerkolt-owned squad does have a suitable vacancy with the recent resignation of Bruin Beasley, who held the title of Team Manager.

Notably, among Burgess’ previous roles with Supercars teams is a four-year stint as Sporting Director at Dick Johnson Racing, during Schwerkolt’s time as a co-owner of the Queensland-based outfit.

The ‘Team 18’ moniker is, of course, a reference to the #18 Racing Entitlements Contract which underpinned the entry famously driven by James Courtney to the championship title in 2010, despite the unfolding rift between Schwerkolt and DJR.

Burgess also left at season’s end to work for Triple Eight Race Engineering, before stints in senior roles also at Walkinshaw Racing and Tekno Autosports, then the move to Supercars itself.

A quick shift from Supercars back into a team role would be unlikely to be met kindly by rivals, however.

There is anger at the fact that Burgess would be going to Team 18 having had access to all competitors’ data next week at the Vailo Adelaide 500.

The umbrage is thought to be especially high among Ford teams given Team 18 fields Chevrolet Camaros.

That is because Burgess is also set to oversee off-season wind tunnel testing, a measure which is hoped to finally put an end to ructions over aerodynamic parity (or otherwise) between the Mustang and Camaro, as an employee of Supercars.

With respect to both the Adelaide 500 and the trip to Windshear’s United States wind tunnel, there is thus at least the perception of a significant conflict of interest.

The situation, arguably, is not dissimilar to the furore which erupted in Formula 1 in 2017 when FIA technical chief Marcin Budkowski moved to Renault, although his access to the Anglo-French squad’s facilities would be restricted for the first six months of his tenure.

Speedcafe was unsuccessful in attempts to speak to Schwerkolt by time of publication.