Supercars calendar forces SpeedSeries date change

Motorsport Australia has announced two changes to the 2024 Shannons SpeedSeries calendar, one of which was forced by a clash with Supercars.

Round 4 at Shell V-Power Motorsport Park/The Bend, which includes a round of the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series, has been pushed back a week relative to the date listed on the draft calendar, and is now scheduled to be held on May 31-June 2.

Furthermore, Round 6 at Queensland Raceway has now been bumped back a fortnight to August 2-4.

Its original July 19-21 date, which made for back-to-back SpeedSeries weekends in Ipswich, would now clash with the Sydney SuperNight.

Motorsport Australia had released its draft 2024 SpeedSeries calendar on September 10 before Supercars’ finally broke cover on November 10.

The new Queensland Raceway date means fans can still enjoy a national level motorsport fix during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games period, which Supercars has opted to avoid in part because of availability of television personnel.

The SpeedSeries calendar does still include a ‘Venue TBC’ for Round 7, to be held on August 30-September 1.

The stated reason is, “The September round listed as a TBC in the draft calendar is still yet to be locked away while Motorsport Australia continues discussions with circuits and state governments around the country.”

2024 Shannons SpeedSeries calendar Updated

Rnd Event/Circuit Date 1 Sandown International Raceway Feb 9-11 2 Race Tasmania Mar 15-17 3 Phillip Island Apr 12-14 4 Shell V-Power Motorsport Park (The Bend) May 31-Jun 2* 5 Queensland Raceway 1 Jul 12-14 6 Queensland Raceway 2 Aug 2-4* 7 Venue TBC Aug 30-Sep 1 8 Sydney Motorsport Park 1 Oct 18-20 9 Race Sydney (Sydney Motorsport Park 2) Nov 1-3 10 Supercheap Auto Bathurst International Nov 8-10

* Updated date