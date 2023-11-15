Plenty of overtaking predicted around ‘simple’ Las Vegas circuit

Alex Albon feels F1 fans could be in for a treat this weekend if his prediction as to what lies in store proves to be correct.

The Williams driver is confident the 6.2-kilometre, 17-turn Las Vegas Grand Prix street circuit, run against an extravagant neon backdrop, will provide plenty of chances for overtakes.

The track features two DRS zones, one between Turns 4 and a sharp right-hander at Turn 5 on the approach to the Sphere, with the other towards the end of the Strip into a tight left-hander at Turn 14, similar to Baku, and the Azerbaijan GP.

“It’s quite a simple circuit in terms of its layout, it’s quite easy to learn,” said Albon.

“The track is quite interesting, there are quite a few combined corners, which are not easy for front-locking, which is not great for our car, but that’s fine.

“The one thing which will be interesting is how good of a job have they done or not with the track, in terms of the roughness and the bumps.

“In terms of racing, there are going to be a lot of overtakes because, at least from what I have driven, there are a lot of opportunities, a lot of places you can overtake.”

Although Turn 14 would appear to be the most obvious passing place, particularly given the DRS on the approach, Albon feels it will be Turn 1 that will afford the greater opportunity.

Coming out of Turn 14 there is a short, sharp right-left kink that will allow chasing cars to close the gap on those ahead as they race through the shallow Turn 17 and onto the start-finish straight into Turn 1.

“In its layout, the streets are absolutely massive, so let’s see,” added Albon.

“For example, in Mexico, there should be more overtaking than there is. There is a massive street.

“But the way sector three is designed, it’s not good for racing at all. It’s so hard to stay close out of the last corner.

“There’s one example of that in Vegas where technically there should be an overtaking spot at the end of the (Strip) straight but the corners before don’t allow you to stay that close.

“Everyone thinks it’s the high-speed corners where we struggle to stay close but it’s not, it’s really the low-speed corners where we struggle to stay close because the front end in these cars are so difficult, especially when the cars are so heavy. As soon as you lose the front in the low speed you’re gone.

“But in Vegas, especially coming out of the last corner into turn one, it’s a corner that’s not that hard to stay close, so I think we will get quite a lot of overtaking.”

Albon is also confident the track will play to the strengths of a car that boasts considerable straight-line speed but which has gone undeveloped for a number of months given the focus on 2024.

An additional element Albon feels will further aid Williams’ cause are the night-time temperatures forecast to drop to 10 or 11 degrees Celsius given qualifying starts at midnight local time, and the race at 10pm.

“It’s a track that should suit us in terms of its layout, but it should also suit us in terms of temperature,” assessed Albon.

“Qualifying is going to be a real big interest for everyone to try to get the tires to work in those temperatures.

“That really won’t be easy, but it will suit us much more.”