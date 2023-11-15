Ken Block’s daughter chasing F1 drive with Williams

Ken Block’s daughter, Lia, is set to pursue a career in F1 after joining the Williams Racing Driver Academy.

The 17-year-old will campaign in Williams Racing colours for the 2024 F1 Academy season, with the car operated by ART Grand Prix.

Block has continued a career in motorsport since the death of Ken Block at the start of the year, aged 55.

She has spent time behind the wheel of an array of machinery, including karting, rallying, and Extreme E, however, the 2024 F1 Academy campaign will be her first in an open-wheeler.

“I am so excited to be joining the Williams Driver Academy and competing in F1 Academy in 2024,” said Block.

“This is something I never could have dreamed of. I can’t wait to embrace this new experience and learn as much as possible.”

Team boss James Vowles added: “We are excited to welcome Lia to Williams Racing as our F1 Academy driver for 2024.

“Lia has already achieved a tremendous amount in motorsport, has incredible natural talent, and the champion mindset and dedication to make a success of her journey into open-wheel racing.

“We cannot wait to get started on this journey together.

“As a team, we are committed to Formula 1 and F1 Academy’s joint efforts to improve female representation in motorsport, and we look forward to working with Lia as a key part of the Williams Racing Driver Academy.”

F1 Academy was borne out of a desire to encourage greater female participation in the sport, following in the footsteps of the short-lived W Series.

Marta Garcia won the inaugural title this year, which saw the season finale run in support of the United States Grand Prix in Austin.

For 2024, the seven-event championship will run exclusively alongside F1, starting in Jeddah for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

It will also feature at the Miami, Spanish, Dutch, Singapore, Qatar, and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix.

Block is the second driver confirmed for the season, alongside Bianca Bustamante, who will also pilot one of the three ART-entered Tatuus F4 machines.

Each of the five teams will field three cars a piece, 10 entries carrying branding reminiscent of the F1 field, with teams contributing financially towards their driver’s programme.

It’s expected Australia will be represented on the grid with Aiva Anagnostiadis having joined the Alpine Academy for 2024.