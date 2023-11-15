General Motors enters F1 as engine supplier

General Motors will officially feature on the F1 grid from 2028 with the announcement that Cadillac will develop its own power unit.

It sees the American auto giant join the likes of Honda, Mercedes, Ferrari, Renault, Audi and Red Bull as power unit manufacturers in F1.

Four of those are already present while Audi and Red Bull are poised to join in 2026.

“We are thrilled that our new Andretti Cadillac F1 entry will be powered by a GM power unit,” said GM President Mark Reuss.

“With our deep engineering and racing expertise, we’re confident we’ll develop a successful power unit for the series, and position Andretti Cadillac as a true works team.

“We will run with the very best, at the highest levels, with passion and integrity that will help elevate the sport for race fans around the world.”

Cadillac had partnered with Andretti as part of the latter’s bid to enter F1, with that effort now being reviewed by F1 itself after being given the green light by the FIA.

That partnership was set to be purely commercial prior to today’s announcement.

The next generation of F1 power units is set to include an increased focus on hybrid energy, with half of the 1000bhp set to come from electrical power.

It is also slated for the sport to move to fully sustainable fuel in 2026 to coincide with the new engine regulations.

Under the new regulations set to be introduced, the MGU-H component will be dropped to simplify and reduce the cost of the power units.

As part of the 2026 rules, three main pillars were included in the initial framework.

The announcement that General Motors will enter F1 as a power unit supplier is a curious development in light of its relationship with Andretti.

Formerly, the American entity had a contract with Renault for a supply of engines, though that deal has lapsed.

The implication is that Andretti will use the all-new Cadillac power unit once available, with a bridging deal should it be approved to enter the sport before 2028.