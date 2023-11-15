Full 2024 Carrera Cup schedule unveiled

The full 2024 Carrera Cup Australia schedule has been unveiled with a night race joining the trip across the Tasman to Taupo.

The one-make Porsche series will contest its 2024 season over eight rounds starting, as usual, with the Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park.

As previously announced the series will then make a second ever international start at Taupo in New Zealand before the season resumes on Australian soil at the betr Darwin Triple Crown.

The series will then race under lights for the first time at the Beaurepaires Sydney SuperNight in July, Carrera Cup taking the slot that Michelin Sprint Challenge filled at that event this season.

The run home is the same quartet of high-profile events as this year – the Penrite Oil Sandown 500, Repco Bathurst 1000, Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 and the Vailo Adelaide 500.

“The 2024 Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia Championship calendar has been challenging to piece together, but we are very proud of the outcome,” said Porsche Cars Australia motorsport manager Barry Hay.

“It is well balanced, offers incredible events for our competitors and perhaps the most diverse calendar in the history mod one-make Porsche racing in Australia.

“From international events, night racing, outstanding and classic permanent circuits, street racing and arguably four of the largest motorsport events in Australia, it offers incredible value for everyone involved.

“Next year is looking like another bumper year, with new names stepping up and familiar ones returning to the championship, plus several new cars that are due to arrive in Australia soon.

“We are looking forward to working with our partners at the Repco Supercars Championship, Supercars Media and the key promoters including the Australian Grand Prix Corporation, Northern Territory Major Events and the South Australian Motorsport Board to deliver another incredible season in 2024.”

2024 Porsche Carrera Cup Australia calendar