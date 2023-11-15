Burgess set to resign from Supercars

Adrian Burgess is set to depart Supercars at the conclusion of the off-season wind tunnel test, Speedcafe has learnt.

While not clear if he has formally tendered his resignation as the Head of Motorsport yet, sources have indicated that Burgess is expected to depart the role in the new year.

It is understood that he’ll stay on in the top tech role until the conclusion of the off-season wind tunnel testing programme in the US, which is hoped to put and end to the ongoing parity debate.

Burgess has held the HoM role since late 2018 taking over from David Stuart.

He then oversaw the controversial introduction of the Gen2 Ford Mustang, which required parity tweaks to be matched to the ZB Commodore, before leading the development of the Gen3 platform.

It has at times been a strained relationship between Burgess and the teams, particularly with some of the issues that have faced the Gen3 platform.

Parity has been a major talking point since the introduction of the new regulations while cost containment, the fragility of the cars and issues such as the engine fires at Albert Park.

While not linked to this impending exit from Supercars, Burgess made mainstream media headlines recently when he was convicted of drink driving on the Gold Coast.

Supercars is currently in the process of expanding its technical team with Category Technical Director and Performance Engineer roles being advertised.