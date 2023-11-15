Boys reacclimatised with Gen2 in comeback Super2 test

Jordan Boys felt comfortable almost immediately in his test at Winton ahead of his Dunlop Super2 Series comeback at the Vailo Adelaide 500.

The 26-year-old will make his first Super2 start since 2021 when he drives the Erebus Motorsport entry which Jack Perkins has vacated for the final round of the season.

It means that Boys is back in a Gen2 ZB Commodore after contesting this year’s Sandown and Bathurst enduros in one of Brad Jones Racing’s Gen3 Chevrolet Camaros.

He was able to test at Winton yesterday before the trip to the City of Churches next week, where his entry will sport #99, a now-customary Erebus identifier.

“Although we lost a lot of time with the rain yesterday morning, overall the test was really positive for myself and the team,” said Boys.

“We mainly focused on getting me back into the swing of things and I felt pretty comfortable straight away so the team and I are really happy with where we got to.

“We also got the chance to work on some qualifying simulation stuff which seemed to go really well and is something that’s going to be really important at Adelaide.”

Boys’ previous Super2 starts have all come with Terry Wyhoon’s Image Racing, which has a close alliance with Erebus, which directly entered the series for the first time this year.

Wyhoon was on-hand at Winton for the test, while Image and Erebus are today at Calder Park for a driver evaluation day with a V8 Touring Car at the track.

Round 6 of the 2023 Super2 Series takes place in Adelaide on November 23-26.