New contract for Graham Rahal at RLLR

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing has proclaimed a new, multi-year contract for Graham Rahal.

The 34-year-old was widely expected to stay on at RLLR, and as much was hinted at when Pietro Fittipaldi’s arrival was announced in recent weeks, but his ongoing tenure is now official.

It means the Honda-powered squad will field Rahal in Car #15, Fittipaldi in Car #30, and Christian Lundgaard in Car #45 in the 2024 IndyCar Series season.

“I’m extremely excited to get a new multi-year agreement in place and hopefully continue to build and improve the team,” said Rahal.

“At the end of the season, we saw some glimpses of what we can and should be.

“Obviously, there is a lot of work still to be done to ensure that we continue to grow and get ourselves in a place for continuous success but I’m excited about the signs that I saw.

“I’m also excited to continue working with the tremendous partners that we have. It was important to me to continue to represent them and hopefully do a great job for them as we go forward.

“I’m glad that we were able to come together with Mike [Lanigan], my dad [Bobby Rahal], David [Letterman] and everyone at the organisation to continue together.”

Rahal failed to qualify for this year’s Indianapolis 500 although he would take the start as an injury replacement for Stefan Wilson at Dreyer & Reinbold Racing.

The end of his 2023 season was a marked improvement, however, with two pole positions in the final four races.

Bobby Rahal said, “We are pleased to have been able to come to an agreement with Graham to drive for the team for the coming years.

“Clearly, when we’ve given him a car that he likes he shows what he can do by running up front.

“Two pole positions, really within a fraction of a second for a third this year and led many laps. All of that should reaffirm to everyone what he is capable of. He’s as driven as ever to win races and it’s exciting to watch.

“Clearly the efforts of the team over the off season are to ensure we have competitive cars at every race next year, including the Indy 500.”

Lanigan added, “I have worked with Graham for the last 18 years, first as a 17-year-old in the Atlantic Series and many years as an IndyCar driver.

“Watching him grow and excel not only in racing, but also off the track, has been very impressive.

“Signing him with RLL will certainly continue to enhance the team’s ability to succeed in the competitive world we race in.

“His experience and knowledge in all aspects of racing is one the team will take full advantage of.”

Juri Vips, who filled in when Jack Harvey left the team late in the 2023 season, remains with RLLR although there is no confirmation yet on whether or not he will see any racing action next year.