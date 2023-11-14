Lisa Totani appointed new TCR Category Manager

The Australian Racing Group has appointed Lisa Totani as the new Category Manager of the TCR Australia Series, taking over from Ben McMellan.

As revealed by Speedcafe, McMellan will depart ARG after the Adelaide 500 to take up a role with the newly-established SRO Motorsport Group Australia.

He will be replaced in the TCR category management role by Totani, who has been part of the ARG’s TV production crew for the last three years and was appointed Category Manager for S5000 for the 2023 season.

“The past two weeks have been very busy, and we wanted to inform teams and competitors post event that Ben McMellan will be stepping down as Category Manager of TCR Australia,” wrote ARG boss Barry Rogers in a letter to the teams and competitors.

“Ben has done an outstanding job in this role, and we thank him for his contribution to both TCR Australia and the Australian Racing Group.

“Lisa is very knowledgeable, has tremendous enthusiasm and is extremely organised. She will be great for the role. She came under the tutorage of Liam (Kirkpatrick) who still works in the background with us and was recommended by him.

“We have the experience of the likes of Graham Sattler, and I know it is not the same, but ARG works much the same as Garry Rogers Motorsport which is all about giving young people a go,” Rogers concluded.