How to watch: F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Tuesday 14th November, 2023 - 11:38am

Here’s how you can watch the action from this weekend’s F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix. Image: XPB Images

Here’s how you can watch all the action, including F1 and support session times, from this weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix from the world-famous Strip.

This weekend’s event is a landmark in F1 history, and sees a rare return to Saturday racing, bringing track action forward a day.

With the time difference between Australia and Las Vegas, fans locally will be able to watch on television or online via streaming service Kayo from Friday evening.

Full track and television times, including channels, entry list, tyre compounds, and championship points are below.

What time is the Las Vegas Grand Prix on?

Here is the full on-track schedule for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, with Formula 1 the only category on track this weekend.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix will take place over 50 laps of the 6.201km Interlagos circuit in Las Vegas, Nevada.

THURSDAY 16th NOVEMBER Local time AEDT
FORMULA 1 FIRST PRACTICE SESSION 20:30 – 21:30 15:30 – 16:30
FORMULA 1 SECOND PRACTICE SESSION 00:00 – 01:00 19:00 – 20:00
FRIDAY 17th NOVEMBER
FORMULA 1 THIRD PRACTICE SESSION 20:30 – 21:30 15:30 – 16:30
FORMULA 1 QUALIFYING SESSION 00:00 – 01:00 19:00 – 20:00
SATURDAY 18th NOVEMBER
FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIX (50 LAPS OR 120 MINS) 22:00 – 00:00 17:00 – 19:00

Las Vegas is 8 hours behind UTC, and 19 hours behind AEDT.

How to watch F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix

Fox Sports and Kayo are the only places to watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix in Australia. There is no free-to-air coverage of the event.

The subscription service offers extensive pre- and post-session coverage alongside live on-track action.

Thursday, November 16

Opening Ceremony, 21:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Friday, November 17

Practice 1, 15:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Practice 2, 18:45 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Sunday, November 18

Practice 3, 15:15 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Las Vegas Pit Lane, 18:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Qualifying, 19:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Las Vegas Pit Lane, 20:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Monday, November 19

Pre-race, 15:30 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Race, 15:55 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Post-race, 19:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

What tyre compounds are in use at the Las Vegas Grand Prix?

What is the weather for the Las Vegas Grand Prix?

Entry List

Num Driver Team
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull
11 Sergio Perez Red Bull
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari
55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari
63 George Russell Mercedes
44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
10 Pierre Gasly Alpine
31 Esteban Ocon Alpine
4 Lando Norris McLaren
81 Oscar Piastri McLaren
77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber
24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber
14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin
18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin
20 Kevin Magnussen Haas
27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas
22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri
3 Daniel Ricciardo Scuderia AlphaTauri
23 Alex Albon Williams
2 Logan Sargeant Williams

Drivers’ Championship

Pos Driver Points
1 Max Verstappen 524
2 Sergio Perez 258
3 Lewis Hamilton 226
4 Fernando Alonso 198
5 Lando Norris 195
6 Carlos Sainz 192
7 Charles Leclerc 170
8 George Russell 156
9 Oscar Piastri 87
10 Lance Stroll 63
11 Pierre Gasly 62
12 Esteban Ocon 46
13 Alex Albon 27
14 Yuki Tsunoda 13
15 Valtteri Bottas 10
16 Nico Hulkenberg 9
17 Guanyu Zhou 6
18 Daniel Ricciardo 6
19 Kevin Magnussen 3
20 Liam Lawson 2
21 Logan Sargeant 1
22 Nyck de Vries 0

Constructors’ Championship

Pos Team Points
1 Red Bull 782
2 Mercedes 382
3 Ferrari 362
4 McLaren 282
5 Aston Martin 261
6 Alpine 108
7 Williams 28
8 Scuderia AlphaTauri 21
9 Alfa Romeo Sauber 16
10 Haas 12

