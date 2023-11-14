How to watch: F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Tuesday 14th November, 2023 - 11:38am
Here’s how you can watch all the action, including F1 and support session times, from this weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix from the world-famous Strip.
This weekend’s event is a landmark in F1 history, and sees a rare return to Saturday racing, bringing track action forward a day.
With the time difference between Australia and Las Vegas, fans locally will be able to watch on television or online via streaming service Kayo from Friday evening.
Full track and television times, including channels, entry list, tyre compounds, and championship points are below.
What time is the Las Vegas Grand Prix on?
Here is the full on-track schedule for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, with Formula 1 the only category on track this weekend.
The Las Vegas Grand Prix will take place over 50 laps of the 6.201km Interlagos circuit in Las Vegas, Nevada.
|THURSDAY 16th NOVEMBER
|Local time
|AEDT
|FORMULA 1
|FIRST PRACTICE SESSION
|20:30 – 21:30
|15:30 – 16:30
|FORMULA 1
|SECOND PRACTICE SESSION
|00:00 – 01:00
|19:00 – 20:00
|FRIDAY 17th NOVEMBER
|FORMULA 1
|THIRD PRACTICE SESSION
|20:30 – 21:30
|15:30 – 16:30
|FORMULA 1
|QUALIFYING SESSION
|00:00 – 01:00
|19:00 – 20:00
|SATURDAY 18th NOVEMBER
|FORMULA 1
|GRAND PRIX (50 LAPS OR 120 MINS)
|22:00 – 00:00
|17:00 – 19:00
Las Vegas is 8 hours behind UTC, and 19 hours behind AEDT.
How to watch F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Fox Sports and Kayo are the only places to watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix in Australia. There is no free-to-air coverage of the event.
The subscription service offers extensive pre- and post-session coverage alongside live on-track action.
Thursday, November 16
Opening Ceremony, 21:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Friday, November 17
Practice 1, 15:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Practice 2, 18:45 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Sunday, November 18
Practice 3, 15:15 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Las Vegas Pit Lane, 18:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Qualifying, 19:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Las Vegas Pit Lane, 20:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Monday, November 19
Pre-race, 15:30 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Race, 15:55 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Post-race, 19:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
What tyre compounds are in use at the Las Vegas Grand Prix?
What is the weather for the Las Vegas Grand Prix?
Entry List
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
Drivers’ Championship
|Pos
|Driver
|Points
|1
|Max Verstappen
|524
|2
|Sergio Perez
|258
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|226
|4
|Fernando Alonso
|198
|5
|Lando Norris
|195
|6
|Carlos Sainz
|192
|7
|Charles Leclerc
|170
|8
|George Russell
|156
|9
|Oscar Piastri
|87
|10
|Lance Stroll
|63
|11
|Pierre Gasly
|62
|12
|Esteban Ocon
|46
|13
|Alex Albon
|27
|14
|Yuki Tsunoda
|13
|15
|Valtteri Bottas
|10
|16
|Nico Hulkenberg
|9
|17
|Guanyu Zhou
|6
|18
|Daniel Ricciardo
|6
|19
|Kevin Magnussen
|3
|20
|Liam Lawson
|2
|21
|Logan Sargeant
|1
|22
|Nyck de Vries
|0
Constructors’ Championship
|Pos
|Team
|Points
|1
|Red Bull
|782
|2
|Mercedes
|382
|3
|Ferrari
|362
|4
|McLaren
|282
|5
|Aston Martin
|261
|6
|Alpine
|108
|7
|Williams
|28
|8
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|21
|9
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|16
|10
|Haas
|12
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]