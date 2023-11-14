Carrera Cup follows Supercars to New Zealand

The Australian Carrera Cup series will race in New Zealand for the first time next year, joining Supercars at Taupo in April.

The one-make Porsche series will head up the undercard for the ITM Taupo Super400 on April 19-21 next year.

It will mark the second time the local Carrera Cup series has raced outside of Australia, after a one-off round at Sepang in Malaysia in 2017.

Carrera Cup Australia has been a happy hunting ground for Kiwi drivers across its history with the likes of Jim Richards and Craig Baird multiple title winners.

Fabian Coulthard and Jaxon Evans are former champions as well, while Callum Hedge heads to the 2023 series finale in Adelaide in contention to win the title.

There are teams with Kiwi roots as well such as McElrea Racing and Earl Bamber Motorsport, the latter competing under the Team Porsche New Zealand banner and will field young Kiwis Marco Giltrap and Zac Stichbury in Cup Car next season.

“Returning to an overseas venue has been on the agenda for the championship for some time, but it needed to be the right venue, the right time and the right place,” said Porsche Cars Australia motorsport manager Barry Hay.

“This ticks all of those boxes and so much more and we’re proud to be taking one-make Porsche racing back to New Zealand in 2024.

“Following the Supercars to Taupo for the first ITM Taupo Super400 made all the sense in the world and we have worked closely with the Repco Supercars Championship, Porsche Motorsport New Zealand and out teams and competitors to make the trip achievable.

“Carrera Cup has such an incredible Kiwi heritage and DNA and while we are Carrera Cup Australia, we are fiercely proud to represent New Zealand as well – as witnessed with the teams and drivers who come from across the Tasman to race with us.

“It’s going to be an incredible trip for our teams and drivers and a great experience to take the show on the road to another country.

“The Kiwi fans will have plenty of locals to cheer for in our field next year and I am sure they are all relishing the chance to watch another Kiwi sporting star beat up on the Aussies in New Zealand.”