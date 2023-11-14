Alpine F1 shot for Aussie teenager

Melbourne teenager Aiva Anagnostiadis is poised to join the Alpine F1 Academy for the 2024 season.

The prolific karter has been part of Alpine’s Rac(H)er Programme this year and is now set to join the Alpine F1 Academy for 2024.

That will make her the latest Aussie to partner with Alpine as a junior, following the footsteps of Oscar Piastri and Jack Doohan.

Anagnostiadis will relocate to Europe at the current school year and will race karts next season before a planned move into cars in 2025.

“Obviously, the main goal now is Formula 1,’’ she told the Herald Sun.“Racing professionally and getting paid for it as a job.

“Hopefully, we can make it happen. It’s a while away, but all the little things that we’re putting in now is going to help to achieve that goal.”

Anagnostiadis is a second-generation racer, her mother Barbara an accomplished karter in her own right.

She hopes the Alpine deal is the first step to her daughter making it all the way to Formula 1.

“As a female in this sport, to have that kind of support and belief behind her, I think that’s going to make the difference,’’ she told the Herald.

“It would be pretty cool for the sport to have a female representing F1. It would be awesome.’’