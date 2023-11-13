VIDEO: Supercheap Auto Bathurst International, Macau GP, MotoGP and More! | Weekly Motorsport Wrap
Monday 13th November, 2023 - 7:54pm
In this week’s motorsport wrap up: International TCR drivers tackle Mount Panorama, a drought-breaking win at the MotoGP in Malaysia, the Supercars Calendar locked in for 2024, and another Supercars driver announcement.
