Supercars plotting return of dedicated trackside commentary

Supercars is set to bring back dedicated trackside commentary for the season-ending Vailo Adelaide 500.

Speedcafe understands that Chad Neylon and Matt Naulty are in line to call the two Supercars races in what will be commentary dedicated to trackside fans.

That’s a departure from the system that’s been in place for several years where the broadcast commentary has been piped through the circuit PA system.

Should Neylon be on track commentary duty as expected, Jack Perkins is set to join the on-air TV team on pit reporting duties.

Supports are likely to be included as well.

It was once commonplace for there to be a dedicated track commentary at Supercars events, Barry Oliver making the role legendary in the 1990s and 2000s.

The practice was eventually dropped at most events in favour of the broadcast audio.

Supercars, led by TV boss David Tunnicliffe, has been tweaking the at-track offering throughout this year.

Since Townsville the pre-race build-up has changed significantly with music replacing the broadcast audio until the race itself starts.