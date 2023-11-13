Newscast: Supercars CEO talks 2024 calendar

Supercars supremo Shane Howard has explained next year’s lack lustre calendar to the Speedcafe Newscast.

The 2024 schedule stays at 12 events, swapping The Bend for a return to New Zealand at Taupo.

In the latest Speedcafe Newscast, Howard outlines Supercars’ plan for the future.

Howard talks about Sandown’s future and on-going efforts for Supercars to get on the support card of overseas Formula 1 events.

Speedcafe Newscast also reveals the new TV deal for national racing, making it free to fans.

In a big weekend of racing at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International, Josh Buchan and James Moffat scored dramatic title wins.

They talk about their respective TCR and Trans Am crowns.

All this and more in the latest Speedcafe Newscast, presented by racing authority Mark Fogarty.