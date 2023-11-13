New kart track proposal for Bathurst

Bathurst Regional Council has formally revived its push for a kart track, this time adjacent to Mount Panorama’s The Chase campground.

Per the Development Application, which was lodged on Friday afternoon, the circuit would officially be located on College Road in South Bathurst.

Plans lodged as part of that DA show the facility being located on council-owned land immediately south of The Chase campground and immediately east of the old drive-in which houses motorhomes during the Bathurst 1000.

According to council, the project would cost a total of $4.7 million (including GST).

The circuit itself would be a “1000m long asphalt track, 8m wide including all associated infrastructure and furniture to meet National track standards,” with a concrete pit area and sound embankments built to the eastern and southern sides of the track.

The DA is now open to a 28-day exhibition period, with council accepting public submissions until Monday, December 11 at 16:00 AEDT.

Bathurst Regional Council’s attempt to build a kart track in the vicinity of the Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit is the second in recent years, after a proposal for a circuit atop McPhillamy Park was blocked in 2021 for Aboriginal cultural heritage reasons.

Earlier this year, it also officially put on hold plans for a permanent car/motorcycle racing circuit to the south of Mount Panorama, which is technically a street circuit and restricted by state legislation to five race events per year.