More management changes at ARG

The Australian Racing Group is on the hunt for a new category manager for the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series.

After being involved with the category since its inception in 2018, Speedcafe understands that Ben McMellan is set to leave his role as Head of Category Operations and TCR Australia Category Manager to head the newly-formed SRO Motorsports Australia.

The category rights of the GT category has been a joint venture between ARG and SRO since 2021, but that deal will dissolve after the final round of the championship at the Adelaide street circuit next week, with McMellan set to retain his role within the GT class.

McMellan is the last of the original workforce to leave ARG. Since coming under the revised 75 percent majority shareholding of Motorsport Events headed by Barry Rogers, ARG has seen the likes of experienced category and event managers Liam Curkpatrick, Ken Collier and Chris Lambden depart, as well as CEO Matt Braid in 2022 and more recently John McMellan, the original driving force behind ARG.

Also, James Warburton recently resigned as a director having been a minority shareholder since 2019.

Other notable ARG members to no longer work at ARG include head of broadcast Andrew Janson and communications manager Grant Rowley.

Garry Rogers Motorsport has balanced running the ARG suite of categories and events with its entries in TCR Australia, Trans Am and S5000.

Until this year, ARG has held the category management agreements for TCR, S5000, Trans Am, GT World Challenge and V8 Touring Cars. ARG also runs the Race Tasmania event at Symmons Plains, plus the Bathurst 6 Hour and Bathurst International.