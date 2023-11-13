Verstappen engineer Lambiase credits 2021 title fight for 2023 success

Gianpiero Lambiase has suggested the intense 2021 F1 title battle between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton played a part in the former’s current domination of the sport.

Verstappen has shattered records this season, with 17 wins from 20 races en route to picking up his third successive championship.

While the Dutchman enjoys one of the most dominant cars in the sport’s history, he suggests it is the relationship between himself and Lambiase that has enabled him to deliver so relentlessly.

“I don’t think it’s a real secret but I think you just need to get on really well,” he told the Talking Bull podcast when asked how he and Lambiase maximise the car’s potential.

“You need to understand what you want from each other. I think nowadays, we have really grown in our role as well.

“I almost don’t need to even say anything. Like, after I say ‘I have a bit of understeer, oversteer’, GP knows what he will change on the car for me, and that takes time.

“That’s why I would always be against swapping race engineers or performance [engineers]; they’re very crucial in your performance.

“That’s why the longer you can stay together, the better because you will really be one-on-one.”

Lambiase’s F1 journey started as a data engineer with Jordan before switching to Red Bull, where he has worked with Verstappen since 2016.

Verstappen’s victory at that year’s Spanish Grand Prix, his first race with the team, was also Lambiase’s first taste of F1 success.

“We know each other inside out,” Lambiase said of his relationship with Verstappen, which has been known to become feisty over the team radio.

“We know what triggers the other one, or how to perhaps coax or put an arm around the other one’s shoulder.

“So I think we know how to manage ourselves out of a difficult situation and also enjoy the best situations.

“I think ’18, ’19, ’20, the car wasn’t quite as competitive as we the team would have liked, but especially for Max because at that point you could see his frustration coming through, that he wasn’t able to compete for the championship at that point.

“We had a few ups and downs, I would say in that period of the middle, third, fourth, fifth year.

“But I think ’21 was so intense I think we’ve really… the relationship and the bond was cemented that year.

“Then last year and this year it has just been a continuation of that.

“He’s my little brother!”