Falcon returns to Dunlop Series field

The Ford Falcon will return to the Dunlop Series field when teenager Rylan Gray makes his Super3 debut with Tickford Autosport at the Vailo Adelaide 500.

Gray will drive the #55 FGX Falcon when Round 6 of the Super2 Series, which includes Super3 as a class within, takes place on the streets of the South Australian capital later this month.

Hailing from New South Wales’ Upper Hunter region, northwest of Newcastle, he will share the Tickford stable with its Super2 pilots, Brad Vaughan and Elly Morrow.

They are racing in Gen2-spec Ford Mustang S550s which became eligible for Super2 this year when Gen3 came online in the top tier and, in turn, the pre-Gen2 Car of the Future vehicles moved down to the Super3 class.

However, while VF Commodore and Nissan Altima drivers have battled for the third tier title, and even a VE Commodore from the Project Blueprint era has been part of the field, no Falcons have entered the fray in 2023.

That changes in Adelaide with the addition of Gray, who becomes eligible for Supercars competition when he turns 17 years of age on Tuesday, November 21, two days before practice takes place in Round 6.

He has cut his teeth in Toyota 86s and Aussie Racing Cars, and already has FGX Falcon Supercar miles under his belt having tested at Winton midway through this year, but the Adelaide Parklands Circuit will be an entirely new experience.

“I’m so excited to get stuck in and learn the streets of Adelaide,” said Gray.

“We have had a programme in place throughout the year to help get me as ready as possible for this event and I feel we have learnt a lot and are in a good position heading into the season finale event.

“The car looks incredible; it’s going to be a massive weekend and the Supercar will be all new to me.

“I’m really looking forward to getting after it and seeing how we go.

“Now that the livery’s out and the car’s ready I just can’t wait to get behind the wheel!”

Gray, Vaughan, and Morrow will all test tomorrow at Winton, where several Super2 and Super3 entries will be in action ahead of the Adelaide 500 weekend, which is set to be the latter’s swansong from the series.

Tickford Racing enduro driver Zak Best, who is contesting this year’s Super2 Series with Anderson Motorsport in an ex-DJR Team Penske Mustang, will be looking to convert a 30-point lead over Eggleston Motorsport’s Kai Allen into title glory in the City of Churches.