Fullwood lands new multi-year BJR contract

Brad Jones Racing has announced a two-year contract extension for Bryce Fullwood.

The new deal will see the Territorian continue to drive the #14 Camaro from the 2024 Supercars Championship, with that entry retaining the backing of electrical wholesaler Middy’s.

Fullwood is currently enjoying his best season yet in the top tier of Supercars, sitting ninth in the drivers’ championship with one event remaining in 2023.

His exploits have also helped BJR’s #8/#14 ‘team’, comprised also of R&J Batteries Camaro pilot Andre Heimgartner, to hold third in the teams’ championship.

“It’s awesome to be back with BJR for next year,” said Fullwood.

“So far, 2023 has been a great showing of what we are capable of. We have a really good, solid crew on our car and I have a lot of faith in what they’re able to achieve and we have a great base from this year to build from.

“It’s even better to continue to have Middy’s Electrical with us for 2024. They’ve been with me and my family for as long as I can remember, and I couldn’t be more excited to have them with us for next year.

“I’m so grateful for the support from everyone at Middy’s – they really are just one big family and it’s great to be a part of it.

“I can’t thank Nicholas and Anton Middendorp and the Middendorp family enough for everything they’ve done for me and for the team.”

Fullwood won the Dunlop Super2 Series in 2019 and spent his first two full season in the Repco Supercars Championship at Walkinshaw Andretti United, before moving to BJR.

Among the 25-year-old’s highlights this year are a seventh in the Bathurst 1000, fighting back from a penalty which had dropped Car #14 from fourth to an effective 17th.

Brad Jones remarked, “Bryce has performed exceptionally this year. Keeping him in the BJR fold was important to us, we all work so well together, and he’s shown throughout this year what is achievable.

“There have been a lot of new challenges thrown at Bryce this year and he’s handled them incredibly well. I’m proud to see the development and growth of Bryce as a driver and he’s a valuable asset for us.

“Middy’s Electrical and BJR have many, many similarities in the way we run our businesses and our core values of family, loyalty and trust. It is an honour to be able to work beside them on-and-off track to achieve our goals.

“2023 has been a challenging year in many respects but it has also been incredibly rewarding – to see our entire team pull together four brand new cars and be where we are now in the Championship has been very satisfying.

“It’s a testament to our team that Middy’s are continuing their support for another year.

“Nicholas and Anton have been excellent partners over the last two years, I cannot thank them enough for their support of our team and their faith in us.”

The 2023 Supercars Championship concludes at the Vailo Adelaide 500 on November 23-26.