> News > National

Watch: Sunday highlights from the Bathurst International

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 12th November, 2023 - 10:14pm

< Back

James Moffat won the Trans Am title at Bathurst. IMAGE: RACE PROJECT

Check out the Sunday highlights from the Bathurst International where champions were crowned in TCR Australia and Trans Am.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]