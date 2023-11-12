Watch: Sunday highlights from the Bathurst International

Subscribe to our newsletter
> News > National
By
Speedcafe.com
Sunday 12th November, 2023 - 10:14pm
James Moffat won the Trans Am title at Bathurst. IMAGE: RACE PROJECT
Check out the Sunday highlights from the Bathurst International where champions were crowned in TCR Australia and Trans Am.
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]
Try our daily email, The best way to get your news first, fast and free!
By submitting above you agree to the Speedcafe.com Privacy Policy.
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]