Josh Buchan wins Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series title

HMO Customer Racing’s Josh Buchan is the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series winner following the last two races at Mt Panorama.

The 27-year-old Hyundai i30N driver won the title over his teammate Bailey Sweeny who led the series at the start of the day. The latter was classified a DNF in Race 2 where he lost the points lead. Despite finishing second of the Aussies and eighth overall, it was not enough to overall Buchan who was 12th and fifth of the locals.

“I am very honoured and privileged to be here,” Buchan said. “I have no words.” He also acknowledge his teammate Sweeney and said he had the fastest car all year.

In the meantime, Cyan Racing Lynk & Co wrapped up the Kumho TCR World Tour teams’ championship. The TCR Would Tour drivers’ championship will go down to the final round next weekend in Macau with Rob Huff (Audi RS3 LMS) and Norbert Michelisz (Hyundai Elantra) tied on points.

The race was won by Frenchman Yann Ehrlacher ahead of his Lynk & Co teammate Thed Bjork. Huff was in front of Tony D’Alberto (Wall Racing Honda Civic FL5), Michelisz, Nestor Girolami (Honda), Frederick Vervisch (Audi), Sweeney and Zac Soutar (Audi).

Ehrlacher led Santiago Urrutia from the start while D’Alberto broke up a Lynk & Co one-two-three when he briefly headed Bjork. The Cyan cars continued at the front until Urrutia hit the wall at Reid Park on Lap 5 which put him out.

The Safety Car came out when Jordan Cox parked his dead Peugeot after the Chase on Lap 7. While under caution, Aaron Cameron pulled his Peugeot off the track after Hell Corner. Cameron had battled with D’Alberto for fourth in the latter part of the opening lap before an off-road excursion at the Chase dropped him to ninth.

The race was set to resume for a one-lap sprint to the finish when Mikel Azcona (Elantra) hit the wall at Forrest Elbow which meant a parade finish. The placings behind Soutar were Qing Hua Ma (Lynk & Co) in 10th and ahead of Ben Bargwanna (Peugeot), Buchan, Michael Clemente and Iain McDougall in Audis, Tom Oliphant (Lynk & Co) and Lachlan Mineeff (Audi). Teddy Clairet (Peugeot) retired with damage while Will Brown (Audi) and Brad Harris (Honda) were non-starters.