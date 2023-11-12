First round victory for Zukanovic in his Ford Falcon XD

Two race wins and a second gave Marcus Zukanovic his first and the Gulf Western Oil Touring Car Masters round victory over Holden Torana steerers Ryan Hansford and John Bowe.

Zukanovic was never headed in Race 2 after he won the start. Bowe was second initially before he was passed by Hansford and then Cameron Tilley in the Valiant Pacer. The latter couldn’t get away from Bowe and they raced together until the final corner on the last lap where Bowe went around the outside of the Pacer and took third by 0.013s.

After his DNF in Race 1, Andrew Fisher (Torana) was off the back of the field and forged through to take fourth ahead of Danny Buzadzic (Torana) who was able to hold off tearaway points leader Steve Johnson in Russell Hancock’s Ford Mustang, rev restricted for this meeting. They were followed by Ben Dunn (Chev Monza) and Tony Karanfilovski (Mustang).

Behind them, the Pro Sports front runners Peter Burnitt (Torana) and Warren Trewin (Holden Monaro) were close throughout and their dice went right to the wire and the way of the latter. Next was the best of the New Zealanders in their Central Muscle Cars with Lance Hughes (Torana) winning from Tony Galbraith (Valiant Charger) after early pace setter Craig Buchanan (Mustang) stopped.

From the start of Race 3, it was Zukanovic in front. Hansford chased the Falcon driver until he was able to get past at Hell Corner after Zukanovic had a slight moment at the corner before. Bowe was in close company behind while Fisher had improved to fourth.

Tilley was next as he fended off Buzadzic and Johnson until the race went to Safety Car after Dunn spun and backed into the wall before the Dipper. The race finished under caution with Karanfilovski eight just in front of Trewin and Burnitt. Then came Hughes and Galbraith ahead of John Adams (XY Falcon), Allan Hughes (Torana) and Tim Dawson (Falcon XE).