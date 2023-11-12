Bargwanna’s V8TC title as McLeod keeps winning

A stalled start and a five-second penalty could not stop Cameron McLeod from winning Race 3 of the Kumho V8 Touring Car, his third for the weekend at the Bathurst Shannons SpeedSeries weekend.

He won the round ahead of Ben Bargwanna who won the series, and Ryan Simpson.

In the ex-Stone Brothers Racing Ford Falcon FG, McLeod bobbled when the lights went out and then stalled. The drivers behind negotiated without any incidents and left him over 5s away in last place, but not for long.

In the meantime, Bargwanna (ex-Ford Performance Racing FG) who had already wrapped up the title earlier in the day for Anderson Motorsport, was in the lead over a fast-starting Jim Pollicina (ex-Triple 8 Holden Commodore VE) and Simpson (Pollicina owned ex-Tasman Motorsport VE).

Even before the end of the first lap, McLeod had already caught and passed Jamie Tilley (FG) and Tony Auddino (Falcon BF). A lap later McLeod was second. Bargwanna put up a fight to hold the lead, but McLeod won out and he also eliminated the penalty to win by 0.7s.

Simpson drove through to finish third after he passed Hislop who held off Tilley in closing stages. Then followed Pollicina and Auddino.

Race 2 was barely underway when the Safety Car emerged. Brandan Strong (VE) and Jason Foley (BF) had side on contact into the Cutting and ended up in the wall. Paul Boschert (VE) was the innocent victim and tried to avoid the accident but to no avail as he too had hit the outside wall.

The race resumed with a one-lap sprint to the flag. McLeod shot away to win by 3.3s as Bargwanna fended off Simpson. Second place for Bargwanna was all he needed to secure the Kumho V8 Touring Car Series. Hislop finished fourth in front of Pollicina, Tilley and Auddino.