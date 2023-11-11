> News > National

Watch: Jordan Cox TCR on-board from Bathurst

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 11th November, 2023 - 10:34am

< Back

Jordan Cox in his Peugeot TCR car at Bathurst. Image: Supplied

Take a ride around Mount Panorama with Jordan Cox in his Garry Rogers Motorsport Peugeot 308 TCR.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]