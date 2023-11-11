Sydney Dragway takes over Eastern Creek Speedway lease

Eastern Creek Speedway is a step closer to reopening after Sydney Dragway took over the lease of its neighbouring facility.

Eastern Creek Speedway has been plagued by problems since even before it opened in March 2022, and its foundation promoters walked away in September 2023, resulting in the cancellation of the upcoming racing season.

Now, Sydney Dragway has announced, “Western Sydney International Dragway Ltd has adopted the lease of the neighbouring Eastern Creek Speedway track, and is actively in conversations with multiple parties to undertake management of the venue.”

Sydney Dragway Chairman, Tony Beuk, stated via that announcement, “Sydney Dragway is very keen to partner with the speedway community to guarantee a great future and we are currently having conversations with a few different interested parties who are very keen to see that the sport not only survives by thrives into the future.

“The Eastern Creek Speedway is a state-of-the-art facility, with amazing potential, and we believe the Sydney Dragway personnel have the event management, ticketing, and logistics experience to go hand in hand with a suitable party that understands the unique requirements of running speedway events.

“The focus needs to be on creating a great entertainment experience for the fans in addition to providing well executed and efficient events for the teams and competitors.

“As with all business ventures, sustainability is the key, and Sydney Dragway will do everything to help the successful party to achieve an economically sound arrangement.

“We have built a great relationship with Sydney Parklands and are keen to bring the successful operators into that fold to ensure a great outcome for everyone.”

No timeline for reopening has yet been provided, nor any detail regarding works to the speedway itself.

It is understood that the previous operators walked away because design flaws exacerbated the problems caused by rain and hence made the venture unviable.

The closure of Eastern Creek Speedway, temporary though it may prove to be, is the latest blow to the sport after the gates were shut for good at Brisbane’s Archerfield earlier this year, with the site sold for industrial development.