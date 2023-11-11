Safety Car finishes as Morris takes Porsche round

The Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia Series was decided in the opening race but that didn’t stop Nash Morris from completing the clean sweep after he won the enduro on Friday.

The TekworkX Motorsport driver took the round ahead of his teammate Hamish Fitzsimmons and Grove Racing’s Oscar Targett. Danny Stutterd scored the Pro-Am honours ahead Brett Boulton and Sam Shahin, as Brad Carr won Class B.

Team Porsche NZ’s Marco Giltrap had already sealed the overall Pro crown, Shahin locked in the Pro-Am title, and Phil Morris secured the Class B result.

Morris was the Race 2 leader from the outset where he headed Sonic Racing’s Marcos Flack until he speared off through the McPhillamy Park gravel trap and lost spots to Marco Giltrap and Fitzsimmons.

The race went Safety Car on Lap 4 when Jacque Jarjo spun off at Hell Corner into the tyre barriers. Meanwhile Casper Tresidder pirouetted out of Murrays Corner and clipped Dave Allan who then contacted the concrete wall. Giltrap also had issues whereas he had a puncture and wall contact on top of the mountain.

Stan Sport is the only way to watch every round of the Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge. Click here for all the action streaming ad-free, live and on demand.

Aaron Shields finished fourth in front of Flack, Tom McLennan, Ronan Murphy seventh in front of Shahin. Clay Osborne was next in front of Stutterd.

In the final race of the season, Morris leapt away from pole, ahead of Fitzsimmons and Shiels with TekworkX cars holding the top three spots.

Like Race 2, this one would also finish behind a Safety Car on Lap 5 for debutant Slade Orsmond who crashed at Griffins Bend after spinning on fluid from his damaged radiator.

Behind the team trio, it was Targett from Flack, Murphy, McLennan, Osborne, Stutterd and Lachlan Bloxsom. From the back of the grid, Giltrap rebounded to 14th behind Harrison Goodman, Caleb Sumich and Boulton.