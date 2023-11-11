Morris’ Mountain wins caps off impressive Porsche campaign

Nash Morris scored his second threepeat in Michelin Porsche Sprint Challenge when he clean swept the three races at Mount Panorama.

He joined TekworkX Motorsport for the series at Sydney Motorsport Park in July and from there has had a remarkable winning run.

He won two of the three races on debut, then went to the next round at Queensland Raceway to win all three races. At The Bend Motorsport Park, he only competed in two races due to being ill. He finished well down the order but bounced back at the final round with three lights-to-flag victories.

“Great weekend here [at Bathurst], three races wins and the pole, and the team finished up with a one-two-three,” Morris gleamed.

“Just goes to show all the hard work from TekworkX. Thanks to my sponsors and to Rob [Woods] from TekworkX, I wouldn’t be here without them. I am itching to see what the future holds. I didn’t do the full year, would have been cool if I did.”

His drive with TekworkX stemmed with a chat with Woods at Norwell where Morris is based and that led to a test drive.

“It went from there; we were pretty competitive at the test. Got two of the race wins at the first meeting and spun in the last, then had the clean sweep at QR. I was not that good at The Bend, physically I was pretty crook, but to come back here and show our pace was pretty cool.

“I enjoy driving Porsches, everyone has the same kind of stuff, there are not many tuning tools – it is really just a drivers’ category, the same for Carrera Cup, and they are fast cars.”

Morris likes the diversity and said he didn’t think about it too much early in the year where Super 2 was the main focus.