Shannons continues its support of SpeedSeries

Shannons Insurance will support the Shannons SpeedSeries until at least the end of 2025. It has been confirmed by Motorsport Australia that the insurance provider has extended its naming rights partnership.

Shannons has been the partner for the national level race meetings since 2007, when it was then known as the CAMS National Racing Championships and will again be the Official Pit Lane Partner at each event in 2024 and 2025.

“To have Shannons continue its longstanding partnership with Motorsport Australia and the Shannons SpeedSeries is something really special and a huge vote of confidence in the direction of these events,” said new Motorsport Australia CEO Sunil Vohra.

“This renewal will see the partnership with Shannons extend to near-on two decades which clearly highlights our shared values and the broader strength of our relationship.

“The Shannons SpeedSeries is growing year-on-year, with big crowds throughout 2023 culminating in the two final international level events, with Race Sydney and the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International rounding out the year on a high. Across TV and digital platforms the viewership remains high, with big growth in our digital platforms in particular.

“With a 10-round calendar already announced for next year, excitement is certainly high ahead of the opening round of the Shannons SpeedSeries at Sandown International Raceway in February next year.”

Shannons Insurance National Manager Business Development Simon Jreige said his organisation was eager to continue its support of the series it has been part of for so many years.

“We’re delighted to be renewing our partnership with the team at Motorsport Australia and are very excited in the strength and further growth that lies ahead for the Shannons SpeedSeries in 2024 and beyond,” he said.

“Motorsport is certainly one of our passions and the Shannons SpeedSeries provides an important platform for national level racing across the country.”

Tickets are already on sale for the opening round of the 2024 Shannons SpeedSeries at Sandown on February 9-11 from motorsporttickets.com.au.

Broadcast details for the 2024 Shannons SpeedSeries will also be announced soon.