2024 TCR Australia calendar unveiled

A seven-round calendar has been unveiled for the 2024 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia season.

TCR Australia will continue to feature exclusively on the Shannons SpeedSeries bill next year with the calendar covering seven rounds.

The season will kick off at Sandown on February 9-11, the Melbourne circuit replacing Symmons Plains as the opener.

Symmons Plains moves back to Round 2 with the Race Tasmania event going from an early February date to March 15-17.

Phillip Island will host the third round of the season on April 12-14 before a trip to Shell V-Power Motorsport Park on May 24-26.

Queensland Raceway will host the final TCR Australia-only round on July 12-14 before the Kumho TCR World Tour returns down under for a second year.

Once again it will be a double-header with Race Sydney on November 1-3 and the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International on November 8-10.

What is unclear is where and how the TCR Australia, and wider SpeedSeries, season will be broadcast.

Motorsport Australia is set to reclaim the broadcast agreement from Australian Racing Group at the end of the year with question marks over how the broadcast will be packaged and aired.

2024 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia calendar