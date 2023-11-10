What to watch on Stan Sport

The Supercheap Auto Bathurst International headlines a big weekend of motorsport on Stan Sport.

Supercheap Auto Bathurst International

The TCR World Tour’s Australian jaunt continues with three races at Mount Panorama, which also form the final round of the 2023 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series.

Hungarian Norbert Michelisz and Briton Rob Huff are separated by just a single point in the world standings.

In Supercheap Auto TCR Australia, HMO Customer Racing Hyundai team-mates Bailey Sweeny and Josh Buchan, as well as Garry Rogers Motorsport’s Aaron Cameron, are vying for the title.

Also on the bill are Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia, Mobil 1 Australian Production Cars/Monochrome Australia Production Invited, the National Trans Am Series, Gulf Western Oil Touring Car Masters, and Kumho V8 Touring Car Series.

Stan Sport’s live, ad-free, and on demand coverage begins on Saturday at 11:30 AEDT and resumes on Sunday at 10:00 AEDT.

World RX

World RX continues in Hong Kong this weekend, on Saturday and Sunday from 19:00 AEDT – live, ad-free, and on demand on Stan Sport.