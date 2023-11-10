Teenage Moto2 star confirms interest from Honda

18-year-old Moto2 race winner Fermin Aldeguer has confirmed that he has been sounded out by Honda about replacing Marc Marquez for the 2024 MotoGP campaign.

Marquez has extricated himself from the final year of his contract with Honda Racing Corporation to ride for fourth-string Ducati team Gresini Racing next year.

While he will be able to saddle up on a 2023-spec Desmosedici when post-season testing takes place later this month at Valencia, there is still no certainly over who will join Joan Mir on the other side of the Repsol Honda garage.

Fabio Di Giannantonio, who is looking for another seat precisely because Marquez has taken his, is in the frame to complete what would be a direct swap.

Enquiries have also been made with his Italian compatriot, Luca Marini, notwithstanding that the VR46 Racing Team had already announced an unchanged line-up for 2024.

Now, though, the spotlight is on Aldeguer, who became a two-time Moto2 race winner with his victory last time out in Thailand.

“The call was there but I don’t have anything on the table,” he told MotoGP’s official website.

“In the end, Honda is looking for one rider and maybe my name is one of those.

“Also, there is Di Giannantonio so we have to wait. My mind is on Moto2 and to continue the progression.”

The teenager believes he is ready for the step up to the premier class if it is on offer.

“Yes, why not?” he remarked.

“But I always said that, when I go to MotoGP, I want to have experience and to do my best. We have to wait and look for the best opportunity.”

Honda had tried to sign RNF Aprilia incumbent Miguel Oliveira but the prospect of only a one-year deal was not appealing to the Portuguese rider.

Someone, most likely Aldeguer or Di Giannantonio, could sign a contract within the fortnight, though, based on comments from the former.

“Maybe this race, maybe Qatar,” he said on the prospect of a deal being done.

The Malaysian MotoGP round starts today at Sepang.