Supercars unveils 2024 calendar, enduro surprise for 2025

Supercars has unveiled its 12-round 2024 calendar as well as confirming that The Bend will host an enduro in 2025.

As previously announced, the season will kick off with the Bathurst SuperFest, incorporating the Bathurst 12 Hour, the Supercars component of which will take place on February 23-25.

That will be run to the standard 500-kilometre format (excluding Sandown) which features qualifying, a Top 10 Shootout and a 250-kilometre race on both Saturday and Sunday.

The second round will be at Albert Park where there will once again be four sprint races during the Australian Grand Prix weekend on March 21-24.

The return to New Zealand, and debut at the Taupō circuit, will also see the debut of a new format – Super400. That will entail a 200-kilometre refuelling race on each day.

Perth has retained its spot early in the calendar with a May 17-19 date, and will be the first event run to a new timed SuperSprint format. The number of races on SuperSprint weekends (except Albert Park) drops from three to two, with each raced timed over 60 minutes rather than running to a set number of laps.

That SuperSprint format will be used for the betr Darwin Triple Crown on June 14-16 ahead of the NTI Townsville 500 on July 5-7.

The Beaurepaires Sydney SuperNight will continue as the only night event on the calendar and will run to the Super400 format on July 19-21.

Symmons Plains slips down the order due to Taupo’s date, with the Ned Whisky Tasmania SuperSprint locked in for what should be a chilly August 16-18 slot.

The enduro season kicks off with the 60th running of the Penrite Oil Sandown 500 on September 20-22 followed by the Repco Bathurst 1000 on October 10-13.

The season then concludes with the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 on October 25-27 and the 25th Vailo Adelaide 500 on November 14-17.

The Adelaide date is effectively a week earlier than it is this year which points to ongoing talks between Supercars and Qatar Grand Prix organisers about a non-championship race in Lusail next year.

It is an open secret that Supercars owner Barcley Nettlefold is pushing for international expansion and remains enthusiastic about a post-season trip to Qatar as soon as next year.

With Adelaide coming forward it leaves a two-week gap before the Qatar Grand Prix should a deal be struck.

As forecast by Speedcafe, Shell V-Power Motorsport Park is an omission from the 2024 Supercars schedule – however it will be back in 2025.

As part of the calendar announcement, Supercars confirmed that The Bend will hold a two-driver endurance race the following season.

The Bend was set to replace Sandown as the Bathurst warm-up race in 2020, only for COVID to intervene.

“2024 is already shaping up as one of the biggest in our sport’s history,” said Supercars CEO Shane Howard.

“The celebrations at Sandown will be unique and pay homage to some of the greatest races ever seen in Australian motorsport.

“The Bathurst SuperFest will give fans close to two weeks to celebrate some of the best drivers in the world, taking on Mount Panorama. We thank the NSW Government and Bathurst Regional Council for supporting our vision to bring something new to fans.

“Following discussions with management at The Bend, both parties have agreed that the best outcome is to focus on 2025, where the South Australian venue will host an endurance event for the first time.

“The circuit has produced incredible moments on track since 2018 and is well-suited for Supercars endurance racing. We’re all excited to see what happens on track when endurance racing debuts at The Bend in 2025.

“Next year we will see a new crop of drivers taking to some of the toughest circuits to race on in the world, with all states and the Northern Territory once again represented on the calendar, maintaining our national footprint.

“We cannot wait to begin a new chapter of racing in New Zealand in April. Our debut at Taupō will be one of the highlights of the year and already teams are planning their own celebrations for our trip across the Tasman.”

2024 Supercars Championship calendar