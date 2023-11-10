Martin quickest, Bagnaia 15th in MotoGP FP1 in Malaysia

Jorge Martin has set the fastest lap of MotoGP Free Practice 1 in Malaysia while title rival and Ducati stablemate Francesco Bagnaia ended up 15th on the timesheet.

There was early drama for fellow Ducati rider Marco Bezzecchi when he ran off at the 15th and final corner of the Sepang circuit, but stayed upright as he rode through the gravel trap on his VR46 entry.

On one of the Gresini Ducatis, Alex Marquez set the early pace, clocking a 2:00.680s on his third flyer before improving to a 2:00.604s and a 2:00.530s on each of his subsequent laps.

With 17 minutes to go in the 45-minute hit-out, Aprilia Racing’s Aleix Espargaro ran wide at Turn 15 and lost the front of his RS-GP.

Espargaro looked to remount but scampered away when the bike spat flames out its exhaust as it lay on the grass outfield.

Monster Energy Yamaha’s Franco Morbidelli took over top spot with nine minutes remaining when he set a 2:00.055s on a new soft Michelin front and hard rear.

Martin had new medium Michelin slicks on the front and rear of his Pramac Ducati when he seized the ascendancy with a 1:59.513s with three minutes to go.

Alex Marquez came close to knocking the championship contender off but ended up second on a 1:59.562s, ahead of Johann Zarco (Pramac Ducati), Morbidelli, Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha), Luca Marini (VR46 Ducati), Aleix Espargaro, Bezzecchi, Pol Espargaro (GasGas Tech3), and Augusto Fernandez (GasGas Tech3) in 10th at 0.954s off the pace.

Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM) ended up 11th at 1.006s away from top spot and Bagnaia (Ducati Team) 15th at 1.375s slower than Martin’s best.