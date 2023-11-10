Haas right of review rejected but ‘rapid solutions’ demanded for track limits breaches

Haas has had its right of review into track limits breaches during the United States Grand Prix firmly rejected by the stewards of the event.

The stewards have, however, judged that solutions to prevent further abuses of track limits be “rapidly deployed….before the start of the 2024 season.

Following an overnight adjournment for the stewards of the October 22 race “to independently consider the submissions made”, they have determined that Haas effectively did not have a case.

Haas was left aggrieved that repeated track limits violations through Turn 6 at the Circuit of the Americas went unpunished.

The stewards investigated multiple incidents at that particular corner, even acknowledging in a post-race statement that “there might be some indication for possible track limit infringements in Turn 6”.

They were unable to impose any sanctions, however, as they deemed “the evidence at hand” was “not sufficient to accurately and consistently conclude that any breaches occurred” as there was no CCTV footage of Turn 6, an error which is due to be corrected for next year’s event.

Following the race, it is understood Haas obtained onboard footage from a number of cars before launching its right of review.

A team, or individual, has to discover “a significant and relevant new element…which was unavailable to the parties seeking the review at the time of the decision concerned”.

The focus of Haas’ submission was against Williams drivers Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant, Red Bull’s Sergio Perez and Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll.

After considering all the evidence at hand, the stewards from the USGP – Derek Warwick, Felix Holter, Dennis Dean, and Andrew Mallalieu – have said in a statement that the “petition for the right of Review is REJECTED because there is no significant and relevant new element that was unavailable to Haas at the time of the decision”.

Crucially, however, the stewards have called for immediate action to be taken with regard to track limits.

Its statement added: “Given that, notwithstanding the formal outcome of this decision, the stewards have seen individual pieces of evidence that show what appear to be potential track limit breaches at the apex of Turn 6.

“They find their inability to properly enforce the current standard for track limits for all competitors completely unsatisfactory and therefore strongly recommend to all concerned that a solution to prevent further reoccurrences of this widespread problem be rapidly deployed.

“Whether the problem is properly addressed by better technology solutions, track modifications, a combination thereof, or a different regulation and enforcement standard, the stewards leave to those better positioned to make such assessments.

“However, based on the timing of this decision, it is clear that a complete solution cannot, as a matter of practicality, happen this year.

“But given the number of different circuits where significant track limit issues arose this season, acknowledging that the FIA in conjunction with the circuits have already made significant strides, further solutions should be found before the start of the 2024 season.”