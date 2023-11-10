FTA Supercars events locked in for 2024

Supercars has announced which events will be shown on free-to-air television on the Seven Network in 2024.

In what will be the fourth season of the current deal, Seven will once again have six of the bigger events of the year to show.

They are the season-opening Bathurst 500 in February, June’s betr Darwin Triple Crown, July’s NTI Townsville 500, then the final three of the campaign; the Repco Bathurst 1000, Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500, and Vailo Adelaide 500.

Furthermore, Network 10 will show Supercars races from the Australian Grand Prix when it is on air, given it is the local FTA rights holder for the Albert Park round of the Formula 1 World Championship.

Essentially, the FTA offering is the same as 2023, with the only change being that Mount Panorama replaces Newcastle at the front end of the campaign.

It is understood that the FTA offering has been devised with the aim of balancing coverage of big events with the spreading out of Seven’s telecasts over the course of the season.

Every Repco Supercars Championship session of the season will also be televised live and ad-free on Fox Sports, which is also streamed via Kayo Sports.

2024 Supercars television coverage