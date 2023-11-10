Ferrari unveil special livery for Las Vegas Grand Prix

Ferrari has turned the clock back in unveiling a special livery for the upcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The Scuderia will run a red-and-white design harking back to F1’s first ‘golden age’ in the United States in the late 1970s.

Ferrari enjoyed a run of success Stateside at that time, with Niki Lauda winning the first of his three world titles with a victory at Watkins Glen in 1975.

The following year, Clay Regazzoni took the chequered flag at Long Beach in 1976, followed by Carlos Reutemann at Watkins Glen in 1978, whilst Gilles Villeneuve triumphed at both circuits in 1979.

The liveries of the cars of that era sported a considerable amount of white alongside the traditional red.

It is for that reason the SF-23s of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will revive an iconic period for the team in the US.

The drivers will also wear new special race suits, helmets, and team kit, to complete the look.

Throughout the weekend, and at a number of off-track initiatives, fans will also be able to get their hands on limited-edition caps and accessories featuring the white-and-red colours.

The Las Vegas GP runs from November 16-18, with first practice starting at 20.30 local time next Thursday (0430 UK; 1530 AEST).