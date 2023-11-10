2024 Supercars calendar – dates, formats, TV channels & more

Here is your ultimate guide to when and where to watch Supercars for the 2024 season.

The 2024 Supercars Championship season will be contested across 12 points-paying rounds held to a variety of formats.

The season will start with the Bathurst 500 in February which will be contested over two 250-kilometre races – the standard ‘500’ format.

The next round is the Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park in March where Supercars will stage four championship races.

The series returns to New Zealand in May with a first appearance at Taupo which will also mark the first use of the new Super400 format, with two 200-kilometre refuelling races.

The Perth SuperSprint in April will see another new format, with two 60-minute timed races replacing the three-race SuperSprint format used for the past few years.

That same format will be used for the betr Darwin Triple Crown in Darwin, which will also be the official Indigenous Round for Supercars.

The NTI Townsville 500 will see a return of the longer format in early July ahead of the only night race on the calendar, the Beaurepaires Sydney SuperNight at Sydney Motorsport Park in July, using the Super400 format.

The Ned Whisky Tasmania SuperSprint will take place at Symmons Plains in August before the endurance season starts with the Penrite Oil Sandown 500 in September.

Then it’s the big one, the Repco Bathurst 1000, on October 10-13.

The season then concludes with two more 500-kay events, the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 in late October and the Vailo Adelaide 500 in mid-November.

The Dunlop Series, comprising of Super2 and Super3, will race at the Bathurst 500, Perth SuperSprint, Townsville 500, Sandown 500, Bathurst 1000 and Adelaide 500 events.

All rounds will be shown live on primary broadcaster Fox Sports, while free-to-air partner Seven will show live coverage from the Bathurst 500, Darwin Triple Crown, Townsville 500, Bathurst 1000, Gold Coast 500 and Adelaide 500.

The Albert Park races will feature live on Network 10.

2024 Supercars Championship calendar

Rnd Event/Track Date Format Test QLD teams test, Queensland Raceway Feb 5 Test Southern teams test, Winton Feb 7 1 Bathurst 500 Feb 23-25 2 x 250km 2 Melbourne SuperSprint Mar 21-24 4 races 3 ITM Taupo Super400 Apr 19-21 2 x 200km 4 Perth SuperSprint May 17-19 2 x 60min 5 betr Darwin Triple Crown Jun 14-16 2 x 60min 6 NTI Townsville 500 Jul 5-7 2 x 250km 7 Beaurepaires Sydney SuperNight Jul 19-21 2 x 200km 8 Ned Whisky Tasmania SuperSprint Aug 16-18 2 x 60min 9 Penrite Oil Sandown 500 Sep 20-22 500km 10 Repco Bathurst 1000 Oct 10-13 1000km 11 Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 Oct 25-27 2 x 250km 12 Vailo Adelaide 500 Nov 14-17 2 x 250km

2024 Supercars television coverage

Rnd Event/Track Subscription FTA 1 Bathurst 500 Fox Sports Seven 2 Melbourne SuperSprint Fox Sports 10 3 ITM Taupo Super400 Fox Sports 4 Perth SuperSprint Fox Sports 5 betr Darwin Triple Crown Fox Sports Seven 6 NTI Townsville 500 Fox Sports Seven 7 Beaurepaires Sydney SuperNight Fox Sports 8 Ned Whisky Tasmania SuperSprint Fox Sports 9 Penrite Oil Sandown 500 Fox Sports 10 Repco Bathurst 1000 Fox Sports Seven 11 Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 Fox Sports Seven 12 Vailo Adelaide 500 Fox Sports Seven

2024 Super2 calendar