2024 Super2 calendar revealed

The 2024 Dunlop Super2 Series calendar has been revealed in conjunction with the release of the broader Supercars calendar.

As has become standard in recent years, the Super2 season will be run over six rounds, including the very biggest Supercars events.

The 2024 calendar is essentially the same as that of 2023, except for the Bathurst SuperFest replacing Newcastle as the season-opener.

From there, the field once again heads to Perth’s Wanneroo, the NTI Townsville 500, Sandown, the Repco Bathurst 1000, and the Vailo Adelaide 500.

As was the case this year, the Super2 class will be contested by Gen2 ZB Commodores and Ford Mustangs, and the Super3 class by earlier Car of the Future-spec Holden VF Commodores, Nissan Altimas, and Ford FGX Falcons.

Anderson Motorsport’s Zak Best leads the 2023 Super2 Series with one round remaining, by a 30-point margin over Eggleston Motorsport’s Kai Allen.

Ryan Wood, who is third in the standings, has been confirmed as being promoted to Walkinshaw Andretti United’s Repco Supercars Championship squad in 2024, and likewise the Blanchard Racing Team’s Aaron Love.

In Super3, Image Racing’s Jobe Stewart is on top with a 132-point gap to Team Johnson’s Jett Johnson.

The 2023 Super2 season concludes at the Adelaide 500 on November 23-26, with the 2024 campaign kicking off at Mount Panorama on February 23-25.

2024 Super2 calendar