TCM’s Garwood gets Monochrome GT4 Australia call-up

Already set to compete in Touring Car Masters at the Bathurst International, Adam Garwood has jumped at the chance to take up double duties when he will also contest the final round of the Monochrome GT4 Australia series.

The Tasmanian who has gathered a wealth of mainland experience in categories such as S5000 and Porsche Carrera Cup as well as on the speedway with Sprint Cars, will drive a new to Australia, G56 V8 Ginetta.

The Ginetta was to be driven by Renee Gracie, but she was a late withdrawal due to being not able to make the event at the last minute.

Garwood acquired the ex-Gerard McLeod Holden VB Commodore and debuted it in TCM at Winton in June for three second places in the four contested on the weekend.

The Bathurst International is the finale of the 2023 season for Monochrome GT4 Australia which has run in conjunction with the Mobil 1 Australian Production Cars in combined races.

Garwood will be part of a 10-car field for the event, the largest of the year. He will line up against points leader Shane Smollen in his Porsche Cayman.

Plus, there will be the likes of Mark Griffith (Mercedes AMG), Steve Jukes (BMW M4), Karl Begg and Chris Pappas in McLarens, Jacob Lawrence (BMW), and category newcomers Rob and Bailey Love (both in Mercedes AMGs) as well as Tim Leahey in a new BMW.

Monochrome GT4 will move to a standalone race series in 2024 after a year that feature both endurance races with pitstops, and sprint rounds. The Bathurst International is a sprint round for the combined categories with four 30min races.