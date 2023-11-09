Haas USGP right of review adjourned

Haas’ push for a right of a review into the result of the United States Grand Prix has been adjourned.

The stewards from the October 22 race at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas – Derek Warwick, Felix Holter, Dennis Dean, and Andrew Mallalieu – have determined that more time is required to weigh up the submissions from all parties involved.

A communication from the stewards read: “The hearing addressing the petition for review submitted by MoneyGram Haas F1 Team, concerning documents 59 and 66 issued during the United States Grand Prix has been adjourned in order for the stewards to independently consider the submissions made.

“It will be reconvened on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at 15:00 hrs CET involving all parties that attended the first part of the hearing.

“Once the hearing has been reconvened, the decision on whether a significant and relevant new element was discovered that was unavailable to the party seeking the review at the time of the decision(s) petitioned to be reviewed will be announced.

“The continuation of the hearing concerning the merits of the case is dependent on the outcome of this deliberation.”

Earlier this week, the FIA announced that four F1 teams – Red Bull, Aston Martin, Williams, and, of course, Haas – would appear before the stewards who presided over the USGP in a video conference.

Over the recent São Paulo GP weekend, it was revealed Haas had submitted a right of review petition, claiming a number of track limits breaches for Williams driver Alex Albon had not been penalised.

If the review is granted, a hearing then convened, and should Haas win the case, the results of the race would be altered.

Albon finished ninth at COTA following the disqualifications of Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton, and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, with Haas’ Nico Hullkenberg promoted to 11th.