Drivers’ parade through city streets ahead of Adelaide 500

A Supercars Drivers’ Parade will be held through the city’s streets ahead of this month’s Vailo Adelaide 500.

Race week festivities will gather pace with the Transporter Parade on Tuesday, November 21.

The teams’ B-doubles will set off at 12:15 and thunder down King William Street at around 13:00 before entering the Adelaide Parklands Circuit at 13:10.

Craig Lowndes, the official ‘Fanbassador’ for the 2023 Adelaide 500, will lead the parade, delivering the winner’s trophy to town.

THE FINAL RACE OF THE 2023 REPCO SUPERCARS CHAMPIONSHIP ON ONE OF THE WORLD’S BEST STREET CIRCUITS. GO ALL IN AT THE VAILO ADELAIDE 500, CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

Then on Wednesday, November 22, Drivers’ Parade and Driver Signing Sessions will be held.

For the first time, all 25 Supercars drivers will cruise through the streets of Adelaide in MG open top cars, departing from Gate 1 of the circuit precinct and arriving at Rundle Mall, via Gawler Place.

The parade route will travel along Highway 500, Halifax Street, Hutt Street, Wakefield Street, Pulteney Street, and North Terrace, before arriving at Rundle Mall.

On arrival at Rundle Mall, the full Supercars field will present for the official 2023 Vailo Adelaide 500 Drivers Signing Session from 12:00-13:30.

A display of Supercars and support category vehicles will also feature at the signing session.

Vailo Adelaide 500 Chief Executive Mark Warren said, “The Transporter Parade, Drivers’ Parade and Driver Signing session are iconic Supercars events that make up the Vailo Adelaide 500 schedule.

“It’s an awesome way for fans to connect with teams and drivers, as the anticipation and excitement builds before a huge four days of world class motorsport and entertainment.

“You never know what we’re going to get – fans bring everything from hats to car doors to be signed by their Supercars heroes.”

Track action takes place from Thursday, November 23.