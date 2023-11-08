Taupo Supercars tickets set to go on sale

Tickets for the inaugural Supercars event at Taupo International Motorsport Park will go on sale today.

Ticket sales for the 2024 ITM Taupo SuperSprint will be available from 14:00 NZDT/12:00 AEDT through Ticketek NZ, with Early Bird pricing available through Wednesday, December 16.

Various grandstand options are available, as well as single day and three-day Trackside General Admission tickets, with the option to add paddock access to multi-day tickets.

Children 12 years and under can attend for free with a paying adult.

Supercars’ first visit to Taupo will take place on April 19-21, 2024, which the Tony Quinn-owned circuit becoming its new stop in New Zealand after the closure of Pukekohe Park Raceway.

The championship will use the 3.32km International circuit layout.

Taupo has previously hosted the A1 Grand Prix and will be the 35th circuit to host the Australian Touring Car Championship.

Its event is set to be the third on the 2024 Supercars calendar, after February’s Bathurst SuperFest and an as yet unconfirmed visit to the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park.