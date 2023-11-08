Porsche field set for Mount Panorama season finale

A 29-car field will contest the final round of the Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International.

New Zealander Marco Giltrap just needs to finish 17th or better in the opening race to seal the title as he holds a 171-point advantage with only 180 on offer across the weekend.

Although Giltrap holds a significant advantage, the battle for second in the standings is sure to be tight as Aron Shields and Oscar Targett are split by 32-points.

Sonic Motor Racing Services duo Ronan Murphy and Marcos Flack hold prior experience at Mount Panorama, which may prove useful against their inexperienced rivals.

Following an impressive part-season including five victories, Super2 driver Nash Morris makes a return to the series and will be one to add further spice to the season finale.

A competitive field also includes West Australian Caleb Sumich, fourth placed Hamish Fitzsimmons, Lachlan Bloxsom, Tom McLennan and Harrison Goodman.

The Pro-Am Class leader Sam Shahin is aiming to lock away the title as he holds a 118-point margin back to Matt Slavin, but the return of Danny Stutterd to the field is guaranteed to shake up the regular contenders.

Class B for the older spec Cup Cars remains undecided as Phil Morris takes a 51-point margin into the season finale, but a chasing pack including Lachlan Harburg and Brad Carr is set to not make it an easy passage to the crown.

Entry list