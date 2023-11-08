> News > National > Carrera Cup > Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge

Porsche field set for Mount Panorama season finale

By Speedcafe.com

Wednesday 8th November, 2023 - 6:01pm

< Back

The Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge field. Image: Supplied

A 29-car field will contest the final round of the Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International.

New Zealander Marco Giltrap just needs to finish 17th or better in the opening race to seal the title as he holds a 171-point advantage with only 180 on offer across the weekend.

Although Giltrap holds a significant advantage, the battle for second in the standings is sure to be tight as Aron Shields and Oscar Targett are split by 32-points.

Sonic Motor Racing Services duo Ronan Murphy and Marcos Flack hold prior experience at Mount Panorama, which may prove useful against their inexperienced rivals.

Following an impressive part-season including five victories, Super2 driver Nash Morris makes a return to the series and will be one to add further spice to the season finale.

Stan Sport is the only way to watch every round of the Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge. Click here for all the action streaming ad-free, live and on demand.

A competitive field also includes West Australian Caleb Sumich, fourth placed Hamish Fitzsimmons, Lachlan Bloxsom, Tom McLennan and Harrison Goodman.

The Pro-Am Class leader Sam Shahin is aiming to lock away the title as he holds a 118-point margin back to Matt Slavin, but the return of Danny Stutterd to the field is guaranteed to shake up the regular contenders.

Class B for the older spec Cup Cars remains undecided as Phil Morris takes a 51-point margin into the season finale, but a chasing pack including Lachlan Harburg and Brad Carr is set to not make it an easy passage to the crown.

Entry list

Num Team/Sponsor Class Driver
3 Racing to Beat FA Pro-Am Jonathan Gliksten
4 Grove Racing Pro Oscar Targett
5 Jacque Fine Jewellery Class B Jacque Jarjo
7 Se7en Racing, InnovationTANK, AeroAscent, JSW Powersports Pro Slade Orsmond
8 Car Mods Australia Class B Bradley Carr
11 Aera Cloud & Security Pro-Am Eric Constantinidis
12 Ares Group Pro-Am Matt Slavin
13 The Bend Motorsport Park Pro-Am Sam Shahin
14 McElrea Racing Pro Caleb Sumich
15 POWER AND EARTH. COM Pro Clay Osborne
16 TekworkX Motorsport Pro Hamish Fitzsimmons
23 Bloxsom Team Navy Pro Lachlan Bloxsom
27 LocalsCo Class B Dave Allan
34 Wall Racing / Hillcrest Merimbula Pro-Am Caspar Tresidder
35 Hyundai Forklifts Pro-Am Indiran Padayachee
64 Team Porsche New Zealand / EBM Pro Marco Giltrap
66 PER Equipment Rentals Pro-Am Tim Wolfe
67 TekworkX Motorsport Pro Nash Morris
77 Sonic / Dayle ITM Pro Ronan Murphy
78 Sonic Motor Racing / Rosche Paper / Supa Straws Pro Marcos Flack
81 McElrea Racing / McLennan Motorsports Pro Tom McLennan
84 Bold Living Pro-Am Brett Boulton
86 Morriss Racing Service Class B Phil Morriss
87 DW Motorsport Pro-Am David Greig
88 Sonic Motor Racing / Bob Jane T Marts / True Grid Pro Harrison Goodman
91 Autohouse Racing Class B Lachlan Harburg
99 Southern Star Windows P/L Pro-Am Ross McGregor
116 TekworkX Motorsport Pro Aron Shields
702 TekworkX Motorsport Pro-Am Daniel Stutterd

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]