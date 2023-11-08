> News > National > TCR

Michael Clemente returns for Supercheap Auto TCR Australia season finale

By Speedcafe.com

Wednesday 8th November, 2023 - 10:43am

Michael Clemente makes his return to the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series at Bathurst. Image: Australian Racing Group/Daniel Kalisz

Supercheap Auto TCR Australia privateer Michael Clemente will make his return to the field for the final round at Bathurst at what will be the second event for the TCR World Tour’s Australian leg.

Clemente missed the previous round at Sydney Motorsport Park due to budget constraints, but forms part of a category-high 24 entries in his Carl Cox Motorsport Cupra Leon Competicion.

Team patron Carl Cox will also be in attendance to watch Clemente race for the first time.

Clemente’s entry comes as Garry Rogers Motorsport driver Kody Garland will not compete at Bathurst due to damage sustained during an incident in practice at Sydney Motorsport Park last weekend.

Six drivers are mathematically a chance to win the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia title at Bathurst as HMO Customer Racing’s Bailey Sweeny holds a 29-point advantage back to team-mate Josh Buchan.

A further 20 points in arrears is Garry Rogers Motorsport’s Aaron Cameron as reigning series winner Tony D’Alberto sits 96 points from the lead driving the new Honda Australia-supported Wall Racing Civic Type R FL5 TCR.

Cameron’s GRM stablemate Jordan Cox and Purple Sector privateer Lachlan Mineeff can also snatch the title, but only if bad luck befalls their rivals.

A surprise pole-sitter at Sydney Motorsport Park, mechanical gremlins struck Ben Bargwanna and he will aim to make amends ahead of a frantic month of racing set to include a trip to Macau for the TCR World Tour finale next weekend.

Will Brown effectively secured a spot in the TCR World Ranking Final at Portimao in March next year by winning two out of three races at Sydney Motorsport Park driving the Melbourne Performance Centre-run Audi RS3 LMS Gen2.

Brit Tom Oliphant enjoyed his best round so far in the series at Sydney Motorsport driving the Ash Seward Motorsport Lynk & Co 03 TCR, while the likes of Zac Soutar, Iain McDougall, as well as the likes of twins Brad and Will Harris will bolster the local contingent.

The TCR World Tour arrives at Bathurst where a tight title fight will resume with just a solitary point separating Hyundai’s Norbert Michelisz and Audi’s Rob Huff.

A further 20-points back sits Lynk & Co driver Yann Ehrlacher as Mikel Azcona, Frederic Vervisch and Nestor Girolami all remain a chance of mixing it for the inaugural title.

The second combined Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series and TCR World Tour event will host three races this weekend at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International.

Entry list

Num Team/Sponsor Driver Make Model CC
1 Honda Wall Racing Tony D’Alberto Honda Civic FL5 TCR 1998
4 Hangcha Forklifts Jimmy Clairet Peugeot 308 TCR 1800
9 MPC Team LIQUI MOLY Will Brown Audi RS3 LMS TCR 1984
14 Purple Sector Lachlan Mineeff Audi RS3 LMS SEQ 1998
15 Carl Cox Motorspport Michael Clemente Cupra Leon Competicion TCR 1998
18 Team Valvoline GRM Aaron Cameron Peugeot 308 TCR 1600
22 Challenge Motorsport Iain McDougall Audi RS3 LMS SEQ 1984
30 HMO Customer Racing Josh Buchan Hyundai Elantra N Sedan 1999
33 Schaeffler GRM Jordan Cox Peugeot 308 TCR 1600
71 Burson Auto Parts Racing Ben Bargwanna Peugeot 308 TCR 1600
74 Exclusive Switchboards / Wall Racing Brad Harris Honda Civic FK7 TCR 1998
76 Exclusive Switchboards / Wall Racing Will Harris Honda Civic FK7 TCR 1998
105 BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse Norbert Michelisz Hyundai Elantra N Sedan 1999
110 Team Soutar Motorsport Zac Soutar Audi RS3 LMS TCR 1998
111 Cyan Racing Lynk & Co Thed Bjork Lynk & Co CO 03  FL TCR 1750
112 Cyan Racing Lynk & Co Santiago Urrutia Lynk & Co CO 03  FL TCR 1750
115 Autoglym / Ashley Seward Motorsport Tom Oliphant Lynk & Co CO 03 TCR 1750
122 Audi Sport Comtoyou Frederic Vervisch Audi RS3 LMS TCR 1984
129 Honda Wall Racing Nestor Girolami Honda Civic FL5 TCR 1998
130 HMO Customer Racing Bailey Sweeny Hyundai i30N TCR 1999
155 Cyan Racing Lynk & Co Ma Qing Hua Lynk & Co CO 03  FL TCR 1750
168 Cyan Racing Lynk & Co Yann Ehrlacher Lynk & Co CO 03  FL TCR 1750
179 Audi Sport Comtoyou Rob Huff Audi RS3 LMS TCR 1984
196 BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse Mikel Azcona Hyundai Elantra N Sedan 1999

