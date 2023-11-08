44-car Monochrome GT4/Mobil 1 Australian Production Car Series entry for Bathurst
Wednesday 8th November, 2023 - 4:58pm
Two interesting debuts will take place at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International as part of a large 44-car Monochrome GT4/Mobil 1 Australian Production Car Series field.
A new BMW G82 M4 GT4 will make its maiden appearance at the final round of the Monochrome GT4 Australia Series as part of a season-high 10-car Invitational Class field. Multiple Bathurst 6 Hour winner Tim Leahey will be behind the wheel ensuring it will be a contender straight out of the box.
The new BMW is joined by the likes of Karl Begg and Chris Pappas in McLarens, Renee Gracie’s Ginetta as well as series leader Shane Smollen in his Porsche.
Steve Jukes has impressed in his earlier model BMW M4, while John Bowe once again joins Jacob Lawrence in a similar entry.
Mercedes-AMG is also well represented in the entry as Mark Griffith is joined by a new two-car entry of Bailey and Rob Love.
American muscle makes its national debut at Bathurst as the long awaited arrival of the Jack Motorsport Chevrolet Camaro SS to the field occurs at Bathurst. To be shared by Chris Lillis and Nathan Callaghan, the new Camaro will compete in A2 renewing hostilities with the Ford Mustang, Mercedes C63 AMG and HSV Clubsport R8.
BMW is expected to continue its domination of the X Class through the Sherrin Motorsport team of brothers Grant and Iain, while A1 welcomes the likes of Cameron Crick in a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X, with Jett Johnson building up Bathurst miles in a BMW 140i.
Other makes represented include Volkswagen, Subaru, Mini, Mazda and Toyota in an eclectic mix of models.
Three races will be contested by the Monochrome GT4/Mobil 1 Australian Production Car Series at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International on November 10-12.
Entry list
|Num
|Sponsor
|Vehicle Make
|Vehicle Model
|Year
|Colour
|Capacity
|Class
|Driver 1
|Driver 2
|17
|Love Racing
|Mercedes
|AMG GT
|2020
|Red/White
|6300
|INV
|Bailey Love
|8
|Gee Up
|McLaren
|570S
|2019
|Orange
|4000
|INV
|Chris Pappas
|32
|Randall Industries
|BMW
|F82 M4
|2018
|Black/Blue
|2979
|INV
|Jacob Lawrence
|John Bowe
|40
|GT4 Australia
|McLaren
|570S
|2019
|White
|3799
|INV
|Karl Begg
|19
|Daimler Trucks Brisbane
|Mercedes
|AMG GT
|2020
|Red
|6759
|INV
|Mark Griffith
|181
|Only Fans
|Ginetta
|G55
|2013
|White / Blue
|3726
|INV
|Renee Gracie
|127
|Love Racing
|Mercedes
|AMG GT
|2021
|Red/White
|4000
|INV
|Rob Love
|56
|Prestige Connex
|Porsche
|Cayman 718
|2023
|Blue/Yellow
|3996
|INV
|Shane Smollen
|26
|Verve Racing
|BMW
|F82 M4
|2018
|White
|2994
|INV
|Steve Jukes
|22
|Central West Prestige BMW
|BMW
|G82 M4
|2023
|Black
|2993
|INV
|Tim Leahey
|23
|Bruce Lynton Service
|BMW
|F80 M3
|2015
|Blue
|3000
|X
|Beric Lynton
|27
|Sherrin Rentals
|BMW
|F82 M4
|2015
|Orange
|2979
|X
|Grant Sherrin
|72
|Sherrin Rentals
|BMW
|F82 M4
|2016
|Red
|2979
|X
|Iain Sherrin
|60
|Speedcafe / Ultimate Diesel Tuning
|BMW
|F82 M4
|2017
|White
|3000
|X
|Robert Gooley
|Maika Terhorst
|31
|Secure Wealth Advisers
|BMW
|F82 M4
|2014
|White
|3000
|X
|Simon Hodges
|118
|DA Campbell Transport
|Mitsubishi
|Evolution X
|2009
|White
|2000
|A1
|Dean Campbell
|Cameron Crick
|9
|Parramatta Vehicle Services
|Mitsubishi
|Evolution X
|2008
|Yellow
|1994
|A1
|Hadrian Morrall
|Tyler Mecklem
|71
|Team Buccini Racing
|BMW
|M140i
|2018
|Green/Pink/Black
|2989
|A1
|Paul Buccini
|Jett Johnson
|29
|Fierce Racing
|Mercedes
|A45
|2016
|Red
|3384
|A1
|Scott Turner
|Rob Rubis
|81
|Graphteq, BSR
|Mitsubishi
|Evo VIII
|2004
|Multi
|2000
|A1
|Wade Scott
|49
|Tamborine Mountain Nursery
|Ford
|Mustang Mach 1
|2021
|Grey/Green
|2021
|A2
|Anthony Alford
|16
|AMG Spares
|Mercedes
|C63 AMG
|2008
|Green
|6300
|A2
|Anthony Levitt
|Luke King
|37
|Callaghan Concrete Pumps
|Holden
|VY GTS
|2004
|Red/Black
|5700
|A2
|Brian Callaghan
|64
|Bilstein
|HSV
|SS Camaro
|2019
|Black/Red/Blue
|6200
|A2
|Chris Lillis
|Nathan Callaghan
|25
|TyrePlus Burleigh
|Ford
|Mustang GT
|2017
|Grey
|5000
|A2
|Coleby Cowham
|Lindsay Kearns
|94
|Fang It Customs
|HSV
|Clubsport R8
|2016
|Gold & Blue
|6200CC
|A2
|Jacques Oosthuizen
|65
|Cavanagh Electrics
|HSV
|Clubsport
|2016
|Black/Red
|6200
|A2
|Matthew Holt
|6
|Stillwell Family Racing
|Ford
|Mustang Mach 1
|2021
|Grey
|5000
|A2
|Michael Stillwell
|101
|Game over
|Ford
|Mustang GT
|2020
|Yellow
|5000
|A2
|Tony Quinn
|666
|Wollongong Auto Parts
|Holden
|VE GTS
|2012
|Black/Green
|6200
|A2
|Trevor Symonds
|999
|Brisbane Motor Works
|BMW
|135i
|2008
|Green/Pink/Black
|2979
|B1
|Karlie Buccini
|Michael von Rappard
|7
|Ozzy Outhouse Hire
|BMW
|135i
|2013
|White/Blue/Black
|3000
|B1
|Michael Osmond
|28
|Spinifex Recruiting
|BMW
|335i
|2007
|White
|2997
|B1
|Peter O’Donnell
|84
|ABC Building Products
|Subaru
|WRX STI
|2003
|Black/ White
|2000
|B1
|Trent Allen
|38
|KCK Lubricants/Vic’s Timber
|BMW
|E92 M3
|2008
|Black/Red/Yellow
|3999
|B2
|Ben Gersekowski
|115
|Btuned
|BMW
|E92 M3
|2011
|White
|4000
|B2
|Chris Begg
|51
|Lithostone Surfaces
|HSV
|Commodore
|2008
|Black
|5700
|B2
|Chris Holdt
|70
|TOA57D Motorsport
|VW
|Polo GTi
|2019
|White
|2000
|C
|Allan Jarvis
|15
|Wahlstrom Financial Services
|BMW
|130i
|2006
|Black/Gold
|2996cc
|C
|Christopher Gunther
|Mitchell Randall
|50
|MWM Racing
|Mini
|JCW
|2008
|Yellow
|1598
|C
|James Keene
|Trevor Keene
|174
|Syntec – beyerdynamic
|Mini
|R56 JCW
|2013
|Grey
|1599
|C
|Michael Sloss
|34
|All Carbitz
|Mazda
|3 MPS
|2011
|Blue / Pink
|2261
|C
|Tom Needham
|97
|GenFit
|Toyota
|86
|2014
|White
|2000
|D
|Liam Moyse
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]