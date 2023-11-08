44-car Monochrome GT4/Mobil 1 Australian Production Car Series entry for Bathurst

Two interesting debuts will take place at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International as part of a large 44-car Monochrome GT4/Mobil 1 Australian Production Car Series field.

A new BMW G82 M4 GT4 will make its maiden appearance at the final round of the Monochrome GT4 Australia Series as part of a season-high 10-car Invitational Class field. Multiple Bathurst 6 Hour winner Tim Leahey will be behind the wheel ensuring it will be a contender straight out of the box.

The new BMW is joined by the likes of Karl Begg and Chris Pappas in McLarens, Renee Gracie’s Ginetta as well as series leader Shane Smollen in his Porsche.

Steve Jukes has impressed in his earlier model BMW M4, while John Bowe once again joins Jacob Lawrence in a similar entry.

Mercedes-AMG is also well represented in the entry as Mark Griffith is joined by a new two-car entry of Bailey and Rob Love.

American muscle makes its national debut at Bathurst as the long awaited arrival of the Jack Motorsport Chevrolet Camaro SS to the field occurs at Bathurst. To be shared by Chris Lillis and Nathan Callaghan, the new Camaro will compete in A2 renewing hostilities with the Ford Mustang, Mercedes C63 AMG and HSV Clubsport R8.

BMW is expected to continue its domination of the X Class through the Sherrin Motorsport team of brothers Grant and Iain, while A1 welcomes the likes of Cameron Crick in a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X, with Jett Johnson building up Bathurst miles in a BMW 140i.

Other makes represented include Volkswagen, Subaru, Mini, Mazda and Toyota in an eclectic mix of models.

Three races will be contested by the Monochrome GT4/Mobil 1 Australian Production Car Series at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International on November 10-12.

Entry list