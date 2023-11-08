> News > National

44-car Monochrome GT4/Mobil 1 Australian Production Car Series entry for Bathurst

By Speedcafe.com

Wednesday 8th November, 2023 - 4:58pm

There will be 44 cars in Monochrome GT4/Mobil 1 Australian Production Car Series at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International. Image: Speed Shots Photography

Two interesting debuts will take place at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International as part of a large 44-car Monochrome GT4/Mobil 1 Australian Production Car Series field.

A new BMW G82 M4 GT4 will make its maiden appearance at the final round of the Monochrome GT4 Australia Series as part of a season-high 10-car Invitational Class field. Multiple Bathurst 6 Hour winner Tim Leahey will be behind the wheel ensuring it will be a contender straight out of the box.

The new BMW is joined by the likes of Karl Begg and Chris Pappas in McLarens, Renee Gracie’s Ginetta as well as series leader Shane Smollen in his Porsche.

Steve Jukes has impressed in his earlier model BMW M4, while John Bowe once again joins Jacob Lawrence in a similar entry.

Mercedes-AMG is also well represented in the entry as Mark Griffith is joined by a new two-car entry of Bailey and Rob Love.

American muscle makes its national debut at Bathurst as the long awaited arrival of the Jack Motorsport Chevrolet Camaro SS to the field occurs at Bathurst. To be shared by Chris Lillis and Nathan Callaghan, the new Camaro will compete in A2 renewing hostilities with the Ford Mustang, Mercedes C63 AMG and HSV Clubsport R8.

BMW is expected to continue its domination of the X Class through the Sherrin Motorsport team of brothers Grant and Iain, while A1 welcomes the likes of Cameron Crick in a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X, with Jett Johnson building up Bathurst miles in a BMW 140i.

Other makes represented include Volkswagen, Subaru, Mini, Mazda and Toyota in an eclectic mix of models.

Three races will be contested by the Monochrome GT4/Mobil 1 Australian Production Car Series at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International on November 10-12.

Entry list

Num Sponsor Vehicle Make Vehicle Model Year Colour Capacity Class Driver 1 Driver 2
17 Love Racing Mercedes AMG GT 2020 Red/White 6300 INV Bailey Love
8 Gee Up McLaren 570S 2019 Orange 4000 INV Chris Pappas
32 Randall Industries BMW F82 M4 2018 Black/Blue 2979 INV Jacob Lawrence John Bowe
40 GT4 Australia McLaren 570S 2019 White 3799 INV Karl Begg
19 Daimler Trucks Brisbane Mercedes AMG GT 2020 Red 6759 INV Mark Griffith
181 Only Fans Ginetta G55 2013 White / Blue 3726 INV Renee Gracie
127 Love Racing Mercedes AMG GT 2021 Red/White 4000 INV Rob Love
56 Prestige Connex Porsche Cayman 718 2023 Blue/Yellow 3996 INV Shane Smollen
26 Verve Racing BMW F82 M4 2018 White 2994 INV Steve Jukes
22 Central West Prestige BMW BMW G82 M4 2023 Black 2993 INV Tim Leahey
23 Bruce Lynton Service BMW F80 M3 2015 Blue 3000 X Beric Lynton
27 Sherrin Rentals BMW F82 M4 2015 Orange 2979 X Grant Sherrin
72 Sherrin Rentals BMW F82 M4 2016 Red 2979 X Iain Sherrin
60 Speedcafe / Ultimate Diesel Tuning BMW F82 M4 2017 White 3000 X Robert Gooley Maika Terhorst
31 Secure Wealth Advisers BMW F82 M4 2014 White 3000 X Simon Hodges
118 DA Campbell Transport Mitsubishi Evolution X 2009 White 2000 A1 Dean Campbell Cameron Crick
9 Parramatta Vehicle Services Mitsubishi Evolution X 2008 Yellow 1994 A1 Hadrian Morrall Tyler Mecklem
71 Team Buccini Racing BMW M140i 2018 Green/Pink/Black 2989 A1 Paul Buccini Jett Johnson
29 Fierce Racing Mercedes A45 2016 Red 3384 A1 Scott Turner Rob Rubis
81 Graphteq, BSR Mitsubishi Evo VIII 2004 Multi 2000 A1 Wade Scott
49 Tamborine Mountain Nursery Ford Mustang Mach 1 2021 Grey/Green 2021 A2 Anthony Alford
16 AMG Spares Mercedes C63 AMG 2008 Green 6300 A2 Anthony Levitt Luke King
37 Callaghan Concrete Pumps Holden VY GTS 2004 Red/Black 5700 A2 Brian Callaghan
64 Bilstein HSV SS Camaro 2019 Black/Red/Blue 6200 A2 Chris Lillis Nathan Callaghan
25 TyrePlus Burleigh Ford Mustang GT 2017 Grey 5000 A2 Coleby Cowham Lindsay Kearns
94 Fang It Customs HSV Clubsport R8 2016 Gold & Blue 6200CC A2 Jacques Oosthuizen
65 Cavanagh Electrics HSV Clubsport 2016 Black/Red 6200 A2 Matthew Holt
6 Stillwell Family Racing Ford Mustang Mach 1 2021 Grey 5000 A2 Michael Stillwell
101 Game over Ford Mustang GT 2020 Yellow 5000 A2 Tony Quinn
666 Wollongong Auto Parts Holden VE GTS 2012 Black/Green 6200 A2 Trevor Symonds
999 Brisbane Motor Works BMW 135i 2008 Green/Pink/Black 2979 B1 Karlie Buccini Michael von Rappard
7 Ozzy Outhouse Hire BMW 135i 2013 White/Blue/Black 3000 B1 Michael Osmond
28 Spinifex Recruiting BMW 335i 2007 White 2997 B1 Peter O’Donnell
84 ABC Building Products Subaru WRX STI 2003 Black/ White 2000 B1 Trent Allen
38 KCK Lubricants/Vic’s Timber BMW E92 M3 2008 Black/Red/Yellow 3999 B2 Ben Gersekowski
115 Btuned BMW E92 M3 2011 White 4000 B2 Chris Begg
51 Lithostone Surfaces HSV Commodore 2008 Black 5700 B2 Chris Holdt
70 TOA57D Motorsport VW Polo GTi 2019 White 2000 C Allan Jarvis
15 Wahlstrom Financial Services BMW 130i 2006 Black/Gold 2996cc C Christopher Gunther Mitchell Randall
50 MWM Racing Mini JCW 2008 Yellow 1598 C James Keene Trevor Keene
174 Syntec – beyerdynamic Mini R56 JCW 2013 Grey 1599 C Michael Sloss
34 All Carbitz Mazda 3 MPS 2011 Blue / Pink 2261 C Tom Needham
97 GenFit Toyota 86 2014 White 2000 D Liam Moyse

