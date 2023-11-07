Verstappen makes F1 history with €1 million Super Licence fee

Max Verstappen is poised to become the first F1 driver in history to pay more than €1 million for this FIA Super Licence.

The Dutchman has seen his points haul surge following a dominant season in which he wrapped up his third successive world drivers’ championship.

However, with Super Licence fees calculated based on the number of points scored in a championship season, plus a flat fee, Verstappen’s success has come at a cost.

Having forked out €963,800 to race in 2023, Speedcafe can reveal that sum will surge to – at last count – an estimated €1,188,556 based on the 524 points he’d amassed this season.

The FIA Super Licence is compulsory for all drivers competing in F1.

For 2023, a flat fee of €10,400 was payable, plus €2100 per world championship point, payable to the FIA.

While precise fees are not publically available for 2024, the cost of entry for a team has increased by seven percent, in line with the United States consumer price index.

It’s therefore almost certain that the Super Licence fees will have risen by the same figure.

The base sum is thus expected to be €11,128, with an additional €2247 payable per championship point.

Should Verstappen secure every available point for the remainder of the year, he would amass a total of 577 points come year-end.

Already the Dutchman has amassed a record single-season score given points are awarded across a 22-race campaign, with bonuses available for fastest lap and the six F1 Sprints.

It’s possible his Super Licence cost could reach an eye-watering €1,307,647, the highest figure for any driver in the sport’s history.