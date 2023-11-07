Four teams summoned over Haas review

Four F1 teams have been summoned as part of the Haas’ right of review into the United States Grand Prix.

Red Bull, Aston Martin, Williams, and Haas have been called to attend a video conference with officials who presided over the Austin event last month.

Over the Sao Paulo Grand Prix weekend it was revealed that Haas had submitted a right of review petition, claiming a number of track limit breaches for Alex Albon had not been picked up.

The stewards’ summary said: “The Stewards have received a petition for a Right of Review in accordance with Article 14 of the FIA International Sporting Code, from MoneyGram Haas F1 Team on 03 November 2023 in respect of the decisions of the Stewards of the 2023 United States Grand Prix, Document 59, Alleged breaches of Appendix L, Chapter IV, Article 2c) of the International Sporting Code and Article 33.3 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations in relation to Car 23 and Document 66, Final Classification.”

Haas is locked in battle with Williams, Scuderia AlphaTauri, and Alfa Romeo Sauber at the foot of the constructors’ championship.

It is currently 10th and last in that competition.

Presumably, it believes Nico Hulkenberg, who was officially classified 11th following the disqualification of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, can gain positions while simultaneously costing its rivals points.

Haas’ right of review petition is much the same as that lodged by Aston Martin following the Austrian Grand Prix where track limits were a significant issue.

There, a raft of drivers were found in breach of Article 33.3 of the F1 Sporting Regulations, which stated that drivers must not leave the race track without a justifiable reason.

Following the conclusion of the Austria GP, officials reviewed more than 1200 reports of track limit violations.

It resulted in a total of 12 penalties being applied and 83 lap times deleted.

The penalty for persistent track limit breaches is five seconds for the first (after three warnings) followed by a 10-second penalty for a repeat.

However, that then resets, meaning in Esteban Ocon amassed 30 seconds’ worth of additional time to his race from four penalties.

At the United States Grand Prix, Hulkenberg was classified 11th, 87.3s back from race winner Max Verstappen. Albon finished eighth, 79.3s off the lead.

While a five-second penalty would see him remain there, a 10-second penalty would drop him behind Hulkenberg.

The stewards hearing is set to take place at 15:00 CET on Wednesday and will held in two parts, with the first hurdle being presenting what officials deem “significant and relevant” new evidence.

Should that be established and Albon penalised to the benefit of Haas, it would see Williams drop a point in the constructors’ championship to 27, while Haas would gain one to have a total of 13.

It would make no difference to the positioning of the championship table.

Constructors’ championship standings prior to Haas right of review